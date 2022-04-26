Skip to main content

From Brazil: Barcelona and Juventus Make Enquiries to Sign Manchester City Star

Recent reports from Brazil have indicated that La Liga and Serie A giants Barcelona and Juventus have made 'enquiries' to sign Arsenal target, Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer.

At the start of the ongoing season, it had looked like Gabriel Jesus’ redemption arc was in full flow as a right-winger at Manchester City.

The Brazilian had revealed that he had held a conversation with Pep Guardiola about permitting him to operate out wide instead of up front, and it seemed as if the 25-year old had finally unlocked his most assured version at the Etihad Stadium.

With the burgeoning form of Riyad Mahrez meaning reduced game time for Jesus, as well as an untimely injury that kept him out for a significant period of time, the former Palmeiras forward’s encouraging campaign fell from grace sooner than expected.

As a result, it was not the biggest surprise to discover Fabrizio Romano’s revelation on Friday that the versatile attacker, whose contract expires in 2023, is set to leave the club this summer, with Arsenal’s interest considered to be ‘serious’, as confirmed by David Ornstein of the Athletic.

However, it has also been revealed that there are in fact other clubs that are also eyeing the Brazilian international’s signature ahead of the start of next season.

imago1011500918h

As per a report by Brazilian outlet Lance, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Barcelona and Juventus have in fact made ‘enquiries’ to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in the coming months.

Jesus vs Watford 2

In addition, Lance back up Fabrizio Romano’s claims about the three-time Premier League champion being ‘likely’ to be at another club come the end of the upcoming summer.

This is not the first time that Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a switch to the Serie A giants, with a previous report claiming that he would be ‘willing to change’ his club for Maximiliano Allegri’s side, who had set a limit of €30 million for his acquisition.

Jesus goal vs Watford 1

With the likes of former Manchester City players in Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres reaping the rewards of the brilliant rebuild initiated by manager Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona, Gabriel Jesus may also be attracted by the prospect of bringing his experience to one of the youngest and most promising sides in Europe.

While it is evident that there will be no shortage of suitors for Gabriel Jesus across the course of the coming months, only time will tell whether Manchester City end up letting him go, with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez’s current deals also set to expire in 2023.

