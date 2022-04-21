From Brazil: Gabriel Jesus to Seek Manchester City Exit THIS SUMMER

Manchester City and Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus looks set to leave the club this summer, in a search for increased playing time ahead of the upcoming 2022 World Cup, according to new information out of Brazil.

As Manchester City close in on the signing of Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland in the coming weeks, current attackers at the Premier League club could look for an exit in the expectation that their playing time will lessen in the coming seasons.

To compound that idea, Manchester City have already wrapped up the £14 million signing of River Plate forward Julian Alvarez, and the Argentine youngster will join the Blues for pre-season this summer - with a US trip planned.

IMAGO / News Images According to a new report from Brazilian outlet Lance, Gabriel Jesus is set to look for a move away from Manchester City this summer. With the Qatar World Cup on the horizon, the Brazilian will look to force his way back in to the national team picture. But in order to do so, he will have to be getting more playing time than currently on offer by Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd Brazilian outlet Lance report in their exclusive claims that Manchester City have now signalled that if there is an 'interesting proposal' for Gabriel Jesus, then the player will be allowed to leave this summer. IMAGO / Sportimage

However, Lance report that at present, there are no ongoing negotiations between Manchester City and an interested club.

The winger made a fast start to the season, leading the chart in assists for the Blues, but by the winter had fallen out of favour on the right side of the attack, thanks in large part to the scintillating form of Riyad Mahrez.

Jesus' current Manchester City contract is set to end in the summer of 2023, but as he enters the final 12 months of that deal this summer, clubs around European could look to swoop in for the 25-year-old at a discounted price.

In recent months, Inter Milan and Juventus have both been keen interest in Gabriel Jesus' situation at Manchester City, but no formal approaches have been made.

According to popular statistics website Transfermarkt, Gabriel Jesus has a market value of £42 million. However, with his contract winding down, Manchester City could be forced to settle for a transfer fee that only barely eclipses the £25 million spent on Jesus when he was still a teenager.

