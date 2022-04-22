From Brazil: Manchester City and Liverpool Competing For Palmeiras Youngster's Signature

Manchester City and Liverpool are reportedly 'interested' in signing Palmeiras youngster Luis Guilherme, with both clubs claimed to have been 'analysing' the 16-year old wonderkid since last season.

It’s safe to say that Manchester City have a special affinity towards signing up-and-coming talents within the Brazilian circuit.

After the success of Gabriel Jesus’ addition to the side in 2017 from Palmeiras, City have kept a watchful eye out on the Brazilian market, with the likes of Yan Couto, Metinho and Kayky joining the club since.

In addition, Atletico Mineiro’s Savinho has widely been reported as been the Premier League champions’ latest recruit hailing from Brazil, which showcases that City are not set to stop anytime soon in scouring one of the most respected footballing nations for unearthed gems.

Further details suggest that Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s sides have been ‘in touch’ with the agency that handles the interests of the sought-after midfielder, and plan to track his progress for years to come.

With the teenager understood to be currently ‘negotiating’ his first professional contract with Palmeiras, the probability of him leaving the club in favour of a transfer is considered ‘unclear’.

As a result, the Premier League title rivals are set to monitor the youngster’s progress over the coming years, before deciding whether to actually get a deal over the line.

Guilherme, who is Manchester City target Endrick’s teammate, has impressed for Brazil at the prestigious Under-16 Montaigu Tournament and has also shined during the biggest Under-20 tournament in Brazil that was held in January this year.

While there is no denying Luis Guilherme’s natural talent, only time will tell whether Manchester City fight off Liverpool’s interest to finalise a deal for the Brazilian.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube