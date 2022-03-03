From Brazil: Manchester City Owners Submit Proposal for Corinthians Midfielder - Club 'Pleased' by Offer

The parent company behind Manchester City have reportedly submitted a proposal for Corinthians midfielder, Gabriel Pereira, with sister-club New York City potentially involved in the overall transfer.

Manchester City’s affinity with scouring Brazilian football for their emerging superstars is far from breaking news at this point, following a number of deals connecting Europe and South America over the past few months.

While Gabriel Jesus’ £27 million coup from Palmeiras in 2017 is perhaps the finest example of this strategy, the additions of Douglas Luiz, Yan Couto and Kayky over the years also prove how highly City rate Brazil as a market for scouting potential.

After recently been linked with up-and-coming talents such as Endrick and Savinho, it does not look like Manchester City and the City Football Group's interest around Brazil’s unearthed gems is set to stop anytime soon.

IMAGO / Fotoarena Gabriel Pereira of Corinthians IMAGO / Fotoarena Gabriel Pereira of Corinthians

As per a new report by journalist Marcelo Braga at Globo Esporte, the City Football Group are keen on a move for Corinthians midfielder, Gabriel Pereira - so much so that an offer ‘pleases’ the Brazilian club, which could well mean they are open to accepting a bid in the coming hours and days.

An interesting point worth noting is that due to the European transfer window being currently closed, it could be within the realms of possibility that the 20-year-old puts pen to paper for City Football Group-owned New York City - considering the Major League Soccer transfer window doesn't close until May.

In 2021, Gabriel Pereira officially became a professional after impressing for Corinthians, signing a contract extension until 2024.

However, it is stated that as his contract is yet to be officially registered with the Brazilian Football Federation, his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2022 - making one of the CFG-run clubs a strong candidate for his signature.

While his two goals in 47 matches for Corinthians indicates how raw his potential is at this stage, what can be guaranteed is that Gabriel Pereira’s talent will be nurtured in the best way possible by the City Football Group

