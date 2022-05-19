From Brazil: Manchester City Star Informs Club of Desire to Leave in the Summer

Gabriel Jesus has communicated his intention of a summer exit to Manchester City, according to a new report from Brazil.

The past few weeks have seen belief strengthen in several quarters of Gabriel Jesus bidding farewell to Manchester City in the summer after spending five-and-a-half seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

Jesus has registered 13 goals and 12 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions this season and despite his recent spell of form, the 25-year-old has spent a considerable chunk of yet another campaign on the bench at the Etihad Stadium.

The Brazilian has recently emerged as a serious target for Arsenal ahead of the summer transfer window and has been reported to be open to a switch to the Emirates Stadium to reunite with former Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta in north London.

IMAGO / PA Images Moreover, it has been believed Arsenal have long admired Jesus and club officials have held positive talks with the forward's representatives over a potential summer transfer for months. IMAGO / News Images According to a new report by Goal Brazil, Jesus has informed Manchester City of his intention of leaving the club at the end of the season, with just over a year left on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium. IMAGO / NurPhoto With City having secured the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, Jesus may struggle for game time next season in what is arguably one of the most difficult attacks to get into in world football.

Moreover, the impending arrival of River Plate's Julian Alvarez at City in the summer will increase competition in Pep Guardiola's ranks and is likely to see Jesus decide to take up a new challenge after having never quite been first-choice at the Etihad Stadium.

Jesus broke into the starting XI immediately following his £27 million move to Manchester City in 2017 and displaced Sergio Aguero from the lineup with an impressive spell of performances down the middle for the Blues.

However, the attacker has failed to make the number nine position his own over the course of his time in Manchester and his versatility has often seen him operate across the frontline - a trait highly regarded by Guardiola, who has lauded Jesus for his services to club over the years.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube