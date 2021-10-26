    • October 26, 2021
    From Brazil: Striker's Agent Confirms Man City Approach Over Possible Transfer

    An emerging report has claimed Manchester City have been in contact with the agent of Yuri Alberto regarding a transfer.
    Author:

    Alberto is a 20-year-old striker who currently plays for Internacional in the Brazilian first division. In 78 games for the club, the youngster has netted 28 times and is now starting to make a major impression around Europe.

    It has been said countless times that Manchester City are in the market for a natural striker. Despite the success of the false nine system, Pep Guardiola is keen to add a clinical finisher to his ranks.

    All summer, the Blues' hierarchy attempted to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy blocked the move from progressing any further than just talks.

    READ MORE: Pep Guardiola makes admission on Raheem Sterling's form

    READ MORE: Chelsea star 'in talks' with Man City amid contract uncertainty

    Now, according to a report by Brazilian journalist Juliano Machado, Manchester City are interested in signing Yuri Alberto, with that information being directly confirmed by the player's agent, André Cury. 

    Cury claims that Manchester City have been in contact to talk about a potential transfer, but there was no further information regarding the context of those discussions.

    Fans may remember City signed Gabriel Jesus from Brazilian side Palmeiras in 2016 and he has since gone on to score in excess of 50 Premier League goals for the Blues. 

    READ MORE: Man City officials send scouts to Benfica vs Bayern Munich games

    READ MORE: Pep Guardiola hits back at Sky Sports reporters

    Even despite Gabriel Jesus' struggles in that striker position, the 24-year-old has found a key role for himself on the right flank.

    If Manchester City were to sign Alberto in coming months, he would likely follow the same development path as Jesus and not be sprung into the limelight too early.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

