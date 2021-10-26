From Brazil: Striker's Agent Confirms Man City Approach Over Possible Transfer

An emerging report has claimed Manchester City have been in contact with the agent of Yuri Alberto regarding a transfer.

Alberto is a 20-year-old striker who currently plays for Internacional in the Brazilian first division. In 78 games for the club, the youngster has netted 28 times and is now starting to make a major impression around Europe.

It has been said countless times that Manchester City are in the market for a natural striker. Despite the success of the false nine system, Pep Guardiola is keen to add a clinical finisher to his ranks.

All summer, the Blues' hierarchy attempted to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy blocked the move from progressing any further than just talks.

Now, according to a report by Brazilian journalist Juliano Machado, Manchester City are interested in signing Yuri Alberto, with that information being directly confirmed by the player's agent, André Cury.

Cury claims that Manchester City have been in contact to talk about a potential transfer, but there was no further information regarding the context of those discussions.

Fans may remember City signed Gabriel Jesus from Brazilian side Palmeiras in 2016 and he has since gone on to score in excess of 50 Premier League goals for the Blues.

Even despite Gabriel Jesus' struggles in that striker position, the 24-year-old has found a key role for himself on the right flank.

If Manchester City were to sign Alberto in coming months, he would likely follow the same development path as Jesus and not be sprung into the limelight too early.

