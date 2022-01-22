From England: Manchester City Hit With Significant Erling Haaland Blow as Player's Current Intentions Highlighted

Manchester City face a battle to secure the signing of Erling Haaland this summer, according to new reports, with the player's current intentions not favouring the Premier League side.

With Manchester City operating without a natural number nine this season, the prospect of signing a proven goalscorer in the summer remains an enticing one.

Despite Pep Guardiola’s fluid false-nine system reaping rewards as City are in contention on three fronts so far this season, the need for a Sergio Aguero successor remains crucial to the club's future prospects.

A recent report by the Athletic’s Sam Lee revealed that Pep Guardiola would much rather sign an ‘established striker’, despite the success of his current tactical set-up.

With Erling Haaland’s future emerging as the biggest talking point in football since his arrival to the Bundesliga in 2020, the prodigious marksman has constantly been tipped for a switch to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2022.

As per a new report by the Mail’s Jack Gaughan, Manchester City are set to ‘face a battle’ to convince the Norwegian striker to pick the Premier League over La Liga as his next destination.

It has been reported that Real Madrid are the Sky Blues’ ‘main rivals’ for Erling Haaland’s signature, as the 21-year old is said to ‘favour’ a switch to Spain at this stage in his career.

The Mail have reaffirmed the fact that despite the sought-after striker’s preference for Spanish football at this moment in time, he is keeping his options open when he sits down with the various interested clubs in the coming months.

With the Athletic’s David Ornstein recently reporting that the Premier League champions are set to conduct meetings with the Borussia Dortmund superstar in the ‘weeks and months ahead’, it would be interesting to see if Manchester City can convince him about the upsides of playing in England.

If Manchester City end up managing to bring Erling Haaland through the door next season, the signing has the potential to take the club’s domination to unseen levels.

