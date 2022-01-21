From England: Manchester City Interested in River Plate Forward Julian Alvarez

Following a flurry of reports from Argentina earlier on Friday afternoon, information from England has emerged to clarify the reliability of claims that Manchester City are interested in River Plate's Julian Alvarez.

Manchester City were largely expected to have a very quiet January transfer window, and up until January 21st, the large share of the transfer activity has been centred around the movement of youth players on-loan.

Only recently, Manchester City had confirmed a six-month loan deal for rising midfield Tommy Doyle to Cardiff City, while promising goalkeeper James Trafford was relocated to Bolton Wanderers in such of increased game-time.

However, reports from a variety of high-profile journalists in Argentina now suggest that Manchester City could be on the verge of securing one of the most sought-after young forwards at present.

That name is River Plate's 21 year-old attacker Julián Álvarez.

According to the information of Jonathan Smith of Goal, reports from Argentina claiming that Manchester City were interested in the signing of the forward are in fact correct.

However, as suggested by some quarters in Argentine media, Smith expects Alvarez to head out on loan, with journalist Veronica Brunati reporting that the River Plate forward will remain at the club for a further six months.

At present, it is currently unknown what Manchester City have planned for the future of Julian Alvarez, however the securing of one of Argentina's most highly-rated forwards would represent great business from those at the Etihad Stadium.

There is certainly a possibility that Julian Alvarez could be developed elsewhere via a high-profile loan deal in Europe, however the option of being coached within the City Football Group would be a possibility that those within the club would be open to.

