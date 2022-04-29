From France: Chelsea Consider Summer Swoop for In-Demand Manchester City Forward

While Manchester City's leading goalscorer and the contributor to the most goals this season in Riyad Mahrez has undoubtedly been in red-hot form, question marks over his future are certainly not disappearing any time soon.

With Riyad Mahrez in the midst of the most prolific season of his entire professional career, it certainly comes as no surprise that other top European clubs might come sniffing around his signature.

The Algerian has scored an impressive 23 times this campaign and has notched up a further nine assists in the process, despite only starting 25 games.

Riyad Mahrez is expected by many to play a big role in the final leg of the season, with Manchester City still narrowly ahead in the Premier League title race and once again hunting for European glory.

The 31 year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2023, which will only serve to make him an even more attractive prospect for potential buyers - particularly those expecting to work on a tight budget this summer.

If Manchester City do not give the winger an extension to his current contract, then they will need to sell him at the end of the current season or watch him leave on a free transfer next year.

One club reportedly considering an operation to get Riyad Mahrez out of the Etihad Stadium is Premier League rivals Chelsea, according to French outlet Foot Mercato. Thomas Tuchel's side have not seen many goals from their current crop of wingers, and the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Timo Werner have spent plenty of time out wide in recent seasons. Other clubs linked in recent weeks include Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG and AC Milan. It is currently not clear how much Riyad Mahrez would cost if he was to move in the summer of 2022, but his age and the impending expiry of his contract means Manchester City may not expect an especially high fee.

Despite reports back in February suggesting that the club want to extend Riyad Mahrez's stay in Manchester, there has been no news of successful negotiations and, with the end of the season drawing closer, talks still have not started with his entourage at the time.

Thanks to his high goalscoring output, it might surprise some fans to realise that Riyad Mahrez has only been on the pitch for around 45% of the current Premier League season.

Manchester City are not short of options in the right wing slot, which may make them more open to the possibility of letting Riyad Mahrez go in the summer and recouping some of the £60 million they paid Leicester City for him almost four years ago.

