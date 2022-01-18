From France: Manchester City Offered Chance to Sign PSG Defender as 'Option on the Bench'

Wantaway Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa has been linked with a surprise January move to Manchester City, according to fresh claims from France.

The 29-year-old left-sided full-back has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks after being frozen out of Paris Saint-Germain's first-team since the start of the season.

Manchester City's Premier League title rivals Chelsea emerged as a potential destination last Sunday, with the London outfit looking for solutions in the left-back position after the injury sustained by Ben Chilwell.

Despite being under contract until the summer of 2024, attempts have already been made by the French giants to sell Layvin Kurzawa in last summer’s transfer window, but despite remaining at the club, the Frenchman is yet to make a start this season.

The player’s entourage are therefore keen to find a solution before the end of the ongoing January transfer window, with his sights firmly set on a move to another top-level club in Europe.

According to the information of RTL France journalist Baptiste Durieux, Layvin Kurzawa has been offered to Manchester City, as a potential option for Pep Guardiola from the substitutes bench and an understudy to his existing options.

While the report offers no insight into whether the Premier League leaders would hold an interest in the full-back, it seems unlikely that a player with just nine minutes of gametime this season would be of interest to Etihad officials.

However, given Manchester City’s recent troubles at left back – as well as the ongoing potential for Covid-related absences during the final months of the season – a cut-price deal for a player with international experience would potentially prove to be a shrewd investment.

