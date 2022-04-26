From France: Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid Interested in Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez

A recent report from France has revealed that Ligue 1 and La Liga giants, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are both 'interested' in signing in-form winger, Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City in the coming summer window.

After what was his finest season in a Manchester City shirt to date during the 2020/21 campaign, Riyad Mahrez may have managed surpassed his wondrous best during the ongoing campaign.

In terms of his productivity alone, the Algerian has contributed to in excess of 30 goal involvements (23 goals and eight assists) across all competitions for the first time in his career this season.

Despite there being no doubt regarding how superb he has been for Pep Guardiola’s side, there remains a question mark around where the former Leicester wideman’s future lies, with his current contract set to run out in 2023.

However, another recent report by Graeme Bailey of 90 Min has stated that Riyad Mahrez is ‘very keen’ on committing his future to the Etihad Stadium.

Additionally, it has also been previously reported that the tricky forward is more keen on putting pen to paper at Manchester City than Raheem Sterling, whose future at the club has been described as a ‘wait and see’ situation from the player’s perspective by Sam Lee of the Athletic, and Gabriel Jesus, who has strongly been linked with a move to Arsenal.

With the contract situations of his fellow wide players remaining unclear at the moment, only time will tell if Manchester City take the relatively risky decision of letting a key player such as Riyad Mahrez depart this summer.

