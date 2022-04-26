Skip to main content

From France: Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid Interested in Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez

A recent report from France has revealed that Ligue 1 and La Liga giants, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are both 'interested' in signing in-form winger, Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City in the coming summer window.

After what was his finest season in a Manchester City shirt to date during the 2020/21 campaign, Riyad Mahrez may have managed surpassed his wondrous best during the ongoing campaign.

In terms of his productivity alone, the Algerian has contributed to in excess of 30 goal involvements (23 goals and eight assists) across all competitions for the first time in his career this season.

Despite there being no doubt regarding how superb he has been for Pep Guardiola’s side, there remains a question mark around where the former Leicester wideman’s future lies, with his current contract set to run out in 2023.

imago1011512872h

As per a report by French newspaper L’Equipe, as translated and relayed by GFFN, it has been claimed that Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are both ‘interested’ in signing Riyad Mahrez during the oncoming summer.

imago1011449110h

Further details suggest that the recently-crowned Ligue 1 champions consider the in-form winger as a potential replacement for Argentine star Angel Di Maria - who is set to leave the club after a decorated seven-year in the French capital.

This is not the first instance in which the former Leicester forward has been linked with a summer switch, with Chelsea also reportedly targeting the 31-year old’s addition to their ranks for a fee of between €30 million and €40 million.

imago1011452773h

However, another recent report by Graeme Bailey of 90 Min has stated that Riyad Mahrez is ‘very keen’ on committing his future to the Etihad Stadium.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Additionally, it has also been previously reported that the tricky forward is more keen on putting pen to paper at Manchester City than Raheem Sterling, whose future at the club has been described as a ‘wait and see’ situation from the player’s perspective by Sam Lee of the Athletic, and Gabriel Jesus, who has strongly been linked with a move to Arsenal.

With the contract situations of his fellow wide players remaining unclear at the moment, only time will tell if Manchester City take the relatively risky decision of letting a key player such as Riyad Mahrez depart this summer.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

City players cover 4
Match Coverage

How to Watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Vayam Lahoti13 minutes ago
Jesus goal vs Watford 1
Transfer Rumours

From Brazil: Barcelona and Juventus Make Enquiries to Sign Manchester City Star

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1011575217h
Match Coverage

Raheem Sterling and Joao Cancelo Approaching Major Landmarks - Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final First-Leg)

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011581770h
Match Coverage

Confirmed: Real Madrid's 23-Man Travelling Squad to Face Manchester City in Champions League Semi-Final

By Srinivas Sadhanand12 hours ago
imago0047767965h
News

Raheem Sterling Previews Mammoth Real Madrid Clash and Discusses the Quality of Karim Benzema

By Adam Booker12 hours ago
imago1011309273h
News

Raheem Sterling Raves About 'Special' Champions League Nights Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Adam Booker13 hours ago
Stones x Walker Cover
Match Coverage

The Latest on Kyle Walker, John Stones and David Alaba Ahead of Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League Semi-Final)

By Vayam Lahoti14 hours ago
imago1000038800h
News

Manchester City Confirm 2022/23 US Pre-Season Tour - One Opponent Named

By Harry Siddall15 hours ago