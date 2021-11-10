Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    From France: Riyad Mahrez Could Leave Man City in January Transfer Window - Two European Giants Identified as Potential Suitors

    A new report from France has revealed that there could be the chance that Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City during the upcoming January transfer window.
    Author:

    The Algeria international has seen a significant upturn in his performances in recent months, driving Manchester City to their first ever UEFA Champions League final with a string of crucial goals last season.

    During the ongoing campaign, Mahrez is shining once again, leading the way in the club's goalscoring charts with eight goals - three more than any other player in Pep Guardiola's squad.

    However, his game time has been significantly limited, and Riyad Mahrez has often found himself restricted to games of lesser importance, cup competitions, and substitute appearances - despite his goalscoring record so far.

    This may be the spark behind a new report that has emerged from France on Wednesday, which suggests that the 30 year-old could be destined for an Etihad exit in the coming months.

    According to the information of Santi Aouna for Footmercato, whilst Riyad Mahrez has been 'decisive' for Manchester City but not an 'essential' member of the team, the forward could leave the club in the upcoming winter transfer market.

    Read More

    The report then looks into who could be a potential suitor for the services of the three-time Premier League winner, drawing on previous information to bring two European clubs to the table.

    Aouna writes that both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have shown previous interest in Riyad Mahrez, and both clubs 'still appreciate his profile'.

    However, if we're being totally honest with ourselves, and going off Manchester City's previous record in the January transfer window, it is very difficult to foresee a scenario where the club would be willing to let go of a player who has been such a crucial component of their goalscoring output in recent months.

    Next season, Riyad Mahrez will be entering into the final season of his current deal, with his contract set to expire in 2023 - and at present, Manchester City are yet to have found any agreement or significant breakthrough talks over a renewal.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1007774867h
    Transfer Rumours

    From France: Riyad Mahrez Could Leave Man City in January Transfer Window - Two European Giants Identified as Potential Suitors

    41 seconds ago
    sipa_33936115
    News

    Man City Star Possible Fitness Doubt After ‘Following an Individual Training Programme’ on International Duty

    41 minutes ago
    sipa_35075715
    News

    Man City Interested in New Commercial Venture With Midfield Star - Source Believes it Could Be a 'Real Money-Spinner'

    1 hour ago
    Vlahovic cover
    Transfer Rumours

    Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Update on Man City Target’s Future - €70-80M Price Tag Mentioned

    14 hours ago
    sipa_35908449
    Transfer Rumours

    "If Barcelona Are Interested... They Will Start the Machinery" - Pep Guardiola Responds to Reports of Interest in Man City Star

    15 hours ago
    sipa_35071981 (1)
    News

    Man City Squad Named 'Most Sustainable' in Europe's Big Leagues - Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Sociedad Close Followers

    16 hours ago
    imago1007842853h
    Transfer Rumours

    German Club Consider Making Second Move for Man City Midfielder - Possible Move Hinges on Plans for 2022/23 Campaign

    17 hours ago
    sipa_35394621
    News

    Liverpool Conclude Investigation into Alleged Man City Spitting Incident Despite Spokesperson Revealing 'Substantial' Evidence

    17 hours ago