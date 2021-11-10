From France: Riyad Mahrez Could Leave Man City in January Transfer Window - Two European Giants Identified as Potential Suitors

A new report from France has revealed that there could be the chance that Riyad Mahrez leaves Manchester City during the upcoming January transfer window.

The Algeria international has seen a significant upturn in his performances in recent months, driving Manchester City to their first ever UEFA Champions League final with a string of crucial goals last season.

During the ongoing campaign, Mahrez is shining once again, leading the way in the club's goalscoring charts with eight goals - three more than any other player in Pep Guardiola's squad.

However, his game time has been significantly limited, and Riyad Mahrez has often found himself restricted to games of lesser importance, cup competitions, and substitute appearances - despite his goalscoring record so far.

This may be the spark behind a new report that has emerged from France on Wednesday, which suggests that the 30 year-old could be destined for an Etihad exit in the coming months.

According to the information of Santi Aouna for Footmercato, whilst Riyad Mahrez has been 'decisive' for Manchester City but not an 'essential' member of the team, the forward could leave the club in the upcoming winter transfer market.

The report then looks into who could be a potential suitor for the services of the three-time Premier League winner, drawing on previous information to bring two European clubs to the table.

Aouna writes that both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have shown previous interest in Riyad Mahrez, and both clubs 'still appreciate his profile'.

However, if we're being totally honest with ourselves, and going off Manchester City's previous record in the January transfer window, it is very difficult to foresee a scenario where the club would be willing to let go of a player who has been such a crucial component of their goalscoring output in recent months.

Next season, Riyad Mahrez will be entering into the final season of his current deal, with his contract set to expire in 2023 - and at present, Manchester City are yet to have found any agreement or significant breakthrough talks over a renewal.

