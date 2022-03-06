Skip to main content

From Germany: Club Require Significant Condition in Order to Sign Manchester City Defender

A new report from Germany has stated that Schalke can only keep hold of Manchester City's on-loan defender Ko Itakura on one significant condition coming to fruition this season.

Ko Itakura has enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Schalke in the 2021/22 season, starting every game in the Bundesliga 2 this term.

The German side sit fifth in the division at present, as things have gone from bad to worse after a crushing relegation last campaign. However, the Japanese centre-back has been a rare ray of hope for his side thus far.

While the 25-year old is certainly enjoying his football at the Veltins-Arena, his future at the club is out of his hands.

As per a report by German outlet Sport Bild, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Schalke can only hold on to the Japanese international if they manage to secure promotion to the Bundesliga for next season.

It is further reported that while a €4 million option to buy the in-form centre-half exists, it can only be exercised if the aforementioned condition is met by the fallen giants of German football.

As a result, the two scenarios that could well occur if Schalke fail to get promoted include either them having to renegotiate with Manchester City to keep Itakura, or the player’s parent club simply decide to sell for a much-improved fee in the summer than the stipulated €4 million.

The Yokohama-born defender’s stock is at it's highest, especially after following up his excellent two-year loan spell at Groningen with his heroics in the German second tier.

While Manchester City will keep an eye out for Schalke’s chances of promotion, there likely is no circumstance where they do not emerge as the winners from a deal for Ko Itakura.

