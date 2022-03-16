From Germany: Erling Haaland to Manchester City Described as IMMINENT With Club Ready to Pay €75M Release Clause

Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester City is now being described as 'imminent' by sources in Germany, with the Premier League champions ready to activate the player's release clause.

Manchester City have been intensely pursuing a deal for a marquee centre-forward for well over 12 months, and after failing in the chase to sign Harry Kane last summer, that pursuit has only increased in seriousness as we approach the new summer window.

At the very top of the Etihad officials' transfer shortlist is Erling Haaland, and after weeks of speculation regarding his future and where his next destination could be, several reports are now pointing towards Manchester City being the successful suitor.

A new report from Germany has described Erling Haaland to Manchester City as being 'imminent', with the club prepared to pay the fee that triggers his Borussia Dortmund exit.

IMAGO / Team 2 According to the information of German newspaper BILD, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are ready to pay Erling Haaland’s €75 million release clause, and ‘the switch is imminent’. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media BILD report that Erling Haaland is seen within Manchester City as the ‘ideal solution’ to fill the vacant striker position, and the club are now ready to pay the €75 million release clause and have a deal secured by the end of April. As part of the same report, it is explained that the aforementioned release clause must be activated by the end of next month, forcing the likes of City and Real Madrid into strengthening their negotiations with the relevant parties. IMAGO / Team 2

Back over in England, and there is a similar line of confidence regarding Manchester City and their pursuit of the Norway international, with one report claiming that Etihad officials are prepared to sanction £500,000-a-week for the 21 year-old.

Those were the words from the Daily Mail, who also revealed earlier in the week that Manchester City had 'a deal in place' for the Borussia Dortmund man, indicating progression and talks being at an advanced stage.

For now, Manchester City's focus will be firmly on the on-field events, however there will almost certainly be plenty of work behind-the-scenes from people in boardroom positions to get a deal for Erling Haaland over the line ahead of the new campaign.

While Real Madrid are expected to push Manchester City all the way, the feeling in various quarters is that the Spanish giants may not be able compete with the financial outlay on offer from the Etihad Stadium.

