From Germany: Erling Haaland Wants to Join Manchester City With Deal Set to be Completed

According to emerging claims from Germany, Erling Haaland to Manchester City should now be completed in what has been described as 'a timely manner', with just one obstacle holding up a deal.

The future of the Borussia Dortmund striker has been speculated for many months now, with two clubs consistently reported to be pursuing the forward in serious manner: Manchester City and Real Madrid.

From the viewpoint of the La Liga giants, the feeling in many quarters has always been that their priority was and currently is the signing of Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Kylian Mbappe - largely due to the opportunity to sign the Frenchman on a free transfer.

As for Manchester City, officials at the Etihad Stadium have long been pursuing the signing of a long-term Sergio Aguero replacement, after the Argentine forward left the club for Barcelona at the end of the 2020/2021 season.

That search for a replacement may soon be coming to an end however, with a new claim from Germany now suggesting that the Norway international is wanting to join Manchester City this summer over other possible options.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media According to the information of BILD, as translated and relayed by BVB Newsblog, Erling Haaland to Manchester City should 'go through in a timely manner' - suggesting that the completion of a deal is now only just a matter of time away. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media It is further stated that City manager Pep Guardiola has not only 'given the green light' to a deal, but also personally wants the signing of Erling Haaland, while the player himself now wants to join the club. IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

However, there is a hold up in any potential deal, and BILD report that this hold up is on the part of the player's representatives - specifically the commission demands of Mino Raiola and Alf-Inge Haaland.

Furthermore this summer, and only following the possible completion of Erling Haaland's signing, Manchester City will turn their attentions to the signing of a new central midfielder.

With Fernandinho set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract, the expectation is that City officials will seek to sign an able back-up to Rodri, with the view to developing the incoming talent to rival the Spanish international in the future.

