From Germany: Erling Haaland's Manchester City Release Clause Revealed

Details of a staggering release clause that is set to be embedded into Erling Haaland's new Manchester City contract have emerged in a new report from Germany.

Manchester City confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland on Tuesday afternoon, after coming to a total agreement with all of the player, his representatives and Borussia Dortmund.

According to an official club statement, the Norwegian striker will join the club on July 1st 2022, and is expected to link-up with his new Manchester City teammates and Pep Guardiola for their pre-season tour of the United States that month.

However, while the 21 year-old is yet to have even been pictured in his new shirt, or captured having his first behind-the-scenes look at the Etihad Stadium, speculation is already gathering about the player's future beyond the Premier League champions.

IMAGO / PA Images According to a new report from German outlet BILD on Thursday, Erling Haaland will have a €150 million exit clause embedded into his new Manchester City contract - which is expected to take the form of a five-year deal. IMAGO / Revierfoto BILD continue by claiming that the aforementioned release clause can be triggered ahead of his third year of contract with Manchester City - meaning should one of Europe's other powerhouses wish to sign Haaland, fans of the Premier League side may only get to witness the forward for two full seasons. IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Should a release clause factually exist within Erling Haaland's pending Manchester City contract, then it would certainly come as a major boost to some of Europe's biggest clubs who have missed out on the former RB Salzburg man this summer.

La Liga champions Real Madrid were known to have been Manchester City's main competitor in the race for Erling Haaland over the last few months, and news of a release clause enable them to replace an ageing Karim Benzema in the not too distant future.

For Manchester City, the aforementioned figure would not only mean the club almost triple their initial investment of €60 million on the player, but they would also then be able to afford any replacement within the game at the time of any such clause being triggered.

