From Germany: Manchester City Become Favourites to Sign Erling Haaland

A new report from Germany has seemingly confirmed previous claims that Manchester City have now become the 'favourites' for Erling Haaland's signature in 'recent weeks'.

As the 2021/22 season approaches it's completion, transfer rumours concerning Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and the Norwegian internationals immediate future have gone into overdrive.

With Manchester City and Real Madrid largely believed to be in a tug-of-war over the forward's signature next summer, a question mark continues to hover around where the Dortmund star’s next destination lies.

While fans and pundits alike continue to speculate regarding which club the 21-year old will call home in the coming season, a recent update from Germany has attempted to provide clarity around the situation.

IMAGO / Revierfoto As per a report by Sky Germany, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City have emerged as the ‘favourites’ in ‘recent weeks’ to land Erling Haaland in the coming summer. It is considered that the striking sensation would be granted plenty of playing time for one of Europe’s biggest powerhouses, while the opportunity of working with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is said to ‘appeal to him’. IMAGO / Thomas Frey However, the report has clarified that despite City being in ‘pole position’ to make the mega-transfer a reality in the coming months, this does not imply that Real Madrid are totally out of contention. IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Additionally, Sky expert Marc Behrenbeck recently provided an interesting insight about the former RB Salzburg man’s €75 million release clause, saying, “The exit clause does not expire at the end of April. It lasts longer. It can also be even more [than €75 million]. That depends on various factors.”

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl also told VG that the possibility of any renewal talks are far from possible, confirming, “There is nothing on the table at the moment.”

When quizzed about whether the German giants have planned life post-Erling Haaland, the former club captain replied, “Erling has done an excellent job at Dortmund, but I am not ready to answer that.”

Jan Aage Fjørtoft, who is an ex-Norwegian footballer himself and is known to be close to the Haaland family advised that one should ‘forget all the speculations’ surrounding the 21-year old’s next move.

He stated that the team around Erling Haaland were working in a ‘systematic’ and ‘professional’ manner to decide his next step, much like it has always been done throughout his career so far.

With a host of updates around the Manchester City target, only time will tell whether he makes a switch to the Etihad Stadium or the Santiago Bernabeu.

