From Germany: Manchester City ‘Easily’ Able to Pay Erling Haaland €670,000-A-Week Wages - Player Could Receive ‘Exactly What He Wants’

Manchester City would 'easily' be able to pay Erling Haaland €670,000-a-week wages, with Pep Guardiola 'wanting to get' the Norwegian star.

Despite the €12 million signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate, it seems Manchester City's hunt for a Sergio Agüero replacement is far from over.

Since Dusan Vlahovic's move to Juventus in January, Erling Haaland has emerged as the club's number one target this summer - with a relatively low release clause attracting some of Europe's finest suitors. 

All the talk in the past few weeks has surrounded the player and agents' demands, with Haaland seen as one of the finest young talents in the world. 

A new report from German outlet BILD has stated that the 21-year-old is now at the top of Pep Guardiola's wishlist, with the Catalan boss 'wanting to get' the signing completed this summer.

Erling Haaland in action 

Erling Haaland tries to control a long pass

Failed pursuits of Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo - combined with Ferran Torres' sale to Barcelona - has intensified Manchester City's efforts to fill the Agüero-sized void.

BILD also reports the Blues would 'easily' be able to pay Haaland's €35 million a year wage demands; working out at around €670,000-a-week - far and away the highest-paid player in the City squad. 

The striker wants a 'title guarantee', something Manchester City could provide and that means a move to the Etihad Stadium could give him 'exactly what he wants'. 

The current Premier League champions know they will face fierce competition from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. However, it seems like the hierarchy will battle the whole way to attain the clinical forward's services. 

