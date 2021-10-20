    • October 20, 2021
    From Germany: Man City 'Interested' in £45M Rated Bundesliga Attacker - Competition from Man United Mentioned

    Manchester City are reportedly interested in RB Leipzig's talented attacking midfielder and winger, Dani Olmo, according to the latest information from Germany.
    The transfer rumour mill seemingly never stops turning for the Premier League champions, and despite the focus very much likely to be on the recruitment of a new striker, a whole host of names in different positions continue to be linked.

    The latest of such names comes from Germany, which also happens to be the current home of Manchester City's primary striker target, Erling Haaland.

    According to new information on Wednesday, City are likely to face competition from Barcelona and Manchester United for one £45 million-rated attacking midfielder - who can also operate as a winger.

    According to the information of Christian Falk of Bild, Manchester City are 'interested' in RB Leipzig's attacking midfielder and winger, Dani Olmo.

    The 23 year-old has been the subject of interest from several of Europe's top clubs in recent months, and Falk states that alongside the Premier League champions, Manchester United are also interested and have 'scouted' the player at 'many' matches.

    The interest from the two Premier League giants seems to stem from one factor however, and that is that if Barcelona cannot pay the required asking price for the player.

    Dani Olmo has been a player of note across Europe for several months now, and is reportedly valued at £45 million, as per the figures of popular football statistics website Transfermarkt.

    Across 64 appearances for RB Leipzig, Olmo has scored 12 goals and registered 14 assists - which is a slight downturn from his form at Dinamo Zagreb. In 124 appearances for the Croatian outfit, Dani Olmo scored 34 goals and registered a further 28 assists.

