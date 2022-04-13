Skip to main content

From Germany: Manchester City Make €105 MILLION Offer for Borussia Dortmund Striker Erling Haaland

According to new information from Germany, Manchester City have made an initial offer to Borussia Dortmund for Erling Haaland, totalling a staggering €105 million in an attempt to win the race for the Norway international.

Manchester City's hunt for a traditional striker looks to be coming to an end this summer, or at least the fans will hope it does.

Pep Guardiola's side have been without a senior centre-forward in the squad since the club's all-time leading goal-scorer Sergio Aguero departed for Barcelona in the summer of 2021, after a decade of service from the Argentine in sky-blue. 

While the Etihad club looked to have their sights set on Tottenham's Harry Kane as Sergio Aguero's immediate successor, a summer-long transfer saga ultimately ended with the England international remaining at the London club - thanks in large part to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and his unwillingness to negotiate. 

However, Manchester City could come out of the saga better-off, as they now appear to be closing in on perhaps the club's closest brush with a 'Glactico-signing'. 

According to Patrick Berger of SPORT1, as translated and relayed by BVB Newsblog, Manchester City have made an offer for Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland.

The offer, according to the information of the widely reputable journalist, amounts to around €105 million, and includes the player's Dortmund release clause of €75 million, as well as agent commissions to the likes of Mino Raiola and Alf-Inge Haaland.

While most outlets point to Real Madrid being Manchester City's direct competitor for Erling Haaland's signature, SPORT1's Patrick Berger goes on to state that the La Liga giants are now 'out of the race', as they have their sights set on signing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

While the reported figure of €105 million total transfer fee seems well below what many believe may be required for the 21-year-old - who has racked up 102 goal contributions in only 80 appearances for Borussia Dortmund - it is also been reported this week by Di Marzio that Manchester City are prepared to offer the youngster an annual salary of €30 million for the next five years.

Should the report from the Italian journalist prove to be true, then that would take Manchester City's total financial outlay to the heights of €300 million, over the duration of any potential five-year Etihad Stadium contract.

