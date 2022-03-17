From Germany: Manchester City 'More Interested' in Premier League Star Over Erling Haaland

Reports from Germany have said Manchester City are still 'more interested' in signing Harry Kane over Erling Haaland this summer.

Since last Friday, all reports have pointed towards Erling Haaland becoming a Manchester City player next season.

The clinical forward has a £63 million release clause in his Borussia Dortmund contract that becomes active this summer and his performances have attracted the interest of Europe's elite.

City are seemingly the frontrunners, but Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain have all been credited with an interest.

Interest in Haaland has definitely intensified since the summer, when City attempted to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane - with the England captain opting to remain in North London.

That failed attempt seemed to have closed the door on that saga, but an emerging report from Germany has suggested differently.

IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur Sport Witness have relayed quotes from Sky Germany journalist Marc Behrenbeck, who says, "It’s definitely crunch time.” IMAGO / Sportimage He continued, “It has already been reported in England that Haaland is about to move to Manchester City. Our information is different.

IMAGO / Sportimage “If a transfer of Kane doesn’t work out, and that is very, very possible because the general situation is not easy either, then they go full for Haaland. One of the two should actually be at City.”



This development is certainly an interesting one. Kane has said multiple times this season that he is happy at Spurs, under the management of Antonio Conte. However, he has also admitted his desire to win some of the games' major prizes.

If City's deal for Haaland fell through, or the Norway international decided to join another club, the Blues could very well go back in for Kane.

It would all depend on whether Daniel Levy was willing to negotiate a cut-price for his sale - something he was completely unwilling to do last summer.

Despite a slow start to the season, Kane is really starting to find his groove in a new system - scoring eight goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube