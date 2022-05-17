From Italy: AC Milan and Juventus Enter Race to Sign Manchester City Star

A new report from Italy has stated that both AC Milan and Juventus have got information through Gabriel Jesus' entourage, as they eye his signature from Manchester City ahead of next season.

Even before Erling Haaland was announced as a Manchester City player, Gabriel Jesus was heavily speculated with joining Arsenal this summer.

As recently as in May, Bruno Andrade of Brazilian outlet UOL had stated that City were open to sanctioning the versatile forward’s sale to the North Londoners for €50 million next season.

Marcelo Andrade and Bruno Andrade of UOL had also stated in another report that the 25-year old’s experience of working in close quarters with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta during his time as assistant coach at Manchester City gave the current fifth-placed Premier League side an advantage to secure his services.

In addition, Jesus is also said to believe that with Arsenal giving him ample opportunities as striker next season, he could potentially impress Tite and eventually make the cut for the Brazil squad headed to the Qatar World Cup later this year.

Despite all the signs pointing to the former Palmeiras man signing for Mikel Arteta’s side, other top European sides have also seemed to enter the fray for his signature.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd As per a report by Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, AC Milan and Juventus have got information through ‘the player’s entourage’ in a bid to sign the Manchester City forward next summer. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Further details suggest that Stefano Pioli’s side are ‘particularly interested’ in signing the Brazilian international, as ‘new contacts’ could take place between the Rossoneri and the player’s camp this week to ‘convince’ him to become a part of the club's exciting project. Juventus, on the other hand, are claimed to have a ‘more nuanced’ interest in signing Jesus, while Arsenal are said to still be ‘ahead’ of all the clubs in contention. IMAGO / Focus Images

It has also been mentioned that apart from the aforementioned clubs, several other sides across Europe such as Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United are also keen on the three-time Premier League winner’s signature.

While the report mentions that the player is still ‘strongly wanted’ by Pep Guardiola, the competition to prise him away from Manchester City could not be any fiercer.

With the imminent arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez as well as the widespread interest in Gabriel Jesus from a host of sides, an exit from Manchester City seems likely for a true fan favourite.

