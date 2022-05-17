Skip to main content

From Italy: AC Milan and Juventus Enter Race to Sign Manchester City Star

A new report from Italy has stated that both AC Milan and Juventus have got information through Gabriel Jesus' entourage, as they eye his signature from Manchester City ahead of next season.

Even before Erling Haaland was announced as a Manchester City player, Gabriel Jesus was heavily speculated with joining Arsenal this summer.

As recently as in May, Bruno Andrade of Brazilian outlet UOL had stated that City were open to sanctioning the versatile forward’s sale to the North Londoners for €50 million next season.

Marcelo Andrade and Bruno Andrade of UOL had also stated in another report that the 25-year old’s experience of working in close quarters with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta during his time as assistant coach at Manchester City gave the current fifth-placed Premier League side an advantage to secure his services.

In addition, Jesus is also said to believe that with Arsenal giving him ample opportunities as striker next season, he could potentially impress Tite and eventually make the cut for the Brazil squad headed to the Qatar World Cup later this year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite all the signs pointing to the former Palmeiras man signing for Mikel Arteta’s side, other top European sides have also seemed to enter the fray for his signature.

imago1012048307h

As per a report by Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, AC Milan and Juventus have got information through ‘the player’s entourage’ in a bid to sign the Manchester City forward next summer.

imago1011764677h

Further details suggest that Stefano Pioli’s side are ‘particularly interested’ in signing the Brazilian international, as ‘new contacts’ could take place between the Rossoneri and the player’s camp this week to ‘convince’ him to become a part of the club's exciting project.

Juventus, on the other hand, are claimed to have a ‘more nuanced’ interest in signing Jesus, while Arsenal are said to still be ‘ahead’ of all the clubs in contention.

imago1007770096h

It has also been mentioned that apart from the aforementioned clubs, several other sides across Europe such as Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Newcastle United are also keen on the three-time Premier League winner’s signature.

While the report mentions that the player is still ‘strongly wanted’ by Pep Guardiola, the competition to prise him away from Manchester City could not be any fiercer.

With the imminent arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez as well as the widespread interest in Gabriel Jesus from a host of sides, an exit from Manchester City seems likely for a true fan favourite.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

KDB Grealish Brentford
News

"A Big Day for the Club" - Manchester City Star 'CANNOT Wait' for Title Decider Against Aston Villa

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
Grealish vs WHU Away 1
News

Jack Grealish Reveals Pep Guardiola Half-Time Message to Manchester City Squad in West Ham Draw

By Vayam Lahoti8 hours ago
Gundogan Cover Third Kit
Transfer Rumours

Ilkay Gundogan Boards Flight as Manchester City Tell Midfielder He Is Free to Find a New Club This Summer

By Vayam Lahoti12 hours ago
imago1012032682h
News

"We Want to Give Everything For Them!" - Oleksandr Zinchenko Sends Out Man City Rallying Call Ahead of Title Decider

By Harry Siddall14 hours ago
imago1012047635h
News

Oleksandr Zinchenko Reveals Pep Guardiola's Half-Time Message in Manchester City's Draw With West Ham

By Harry Siddall14 hours ago
imago0034538833h
Match Coverage

How To Watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa (Premier League): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Srinivas Sadhanand15 hours ago
Grealish vs WHU Away 1
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: West Ham 2-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

By Nathan Allen17 hours ago
imago1011790278h
News

Manchester City Star Reveals He Will NOT Be Watching Liverpool and Real Madrid in the Champions League Final

By Srinivas Sadhanand20 hours ago