From Italy: Cristiano Ronaldo Emerges As Target For Man City This Summer

Juventus forward and former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as a shock target for Manchester City, according to reports from Italy this week.

The report, as translated and relayed by JuveFC, says that amid uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo's future in Turin and Manchester City's struggles in signing Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, Pep Guardiola's side are considering the Portugal international as an option.

Cristiano Ronaldo's deal expires at the end of 2021/2022 season and he has been linked with a return to Manchester United and a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Manchester City are one of the few other clubs who would be able to finance a move for a figure of Ronaldo's ability and stature, but the plausibility of a deal is highly doubtful given Ronaldo's history at United, his age and Guardiola's willingness to accommodate the star in his plans.

Nevertheless, Cristiano Ronaldo's quality cannot be denied, and in spite of Juventus's struggles last season the striker still finished as Serie A's top scorer with 29 goals.

Manchester City's search to replace Sergio Aguero also appears no nearer to a resolution, with no significant breakthrough in the club's efforts to sign Harry Kane or other targets.

Recent rumours have, though, suggested Harry Kane could go on strike to force through a move to the Etihad Stadium, and that would certainly make Daniel Levy's wish to hold on to the England captain more difficult.

Should the Harry Kane transfer not transpire, Manchester City would be forced to move onto other options given the pressing need to sign a striker to lead the line.

Anything can happen in football, but Ronaldo in a Manchester City shirt is very difficult to imagine.

