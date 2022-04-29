From Italy: Juventus Now Following Situation of Manchester City Star After Recent Developments
While the prospect of winning a Premier League and Champions League double, and the potential signing of Erling Haaland, have emerged as some of the biggest talking points with regards to Manchester City this season, Gabriel Jesus’ future has also been added to this list of hot topics of conversation lately.
After all, David Ornstein of the Athletic had recently revealed that Arsenal were ‘exploring’ the possibility of signing the versatile forward, whose representatives have been in ‘talks’ with the North Londoners’ technical director Edu Gaspar.
In addition, Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola had also stated that the 25-year old is in ‘very advanced’ talks with Mikel Arteta’s side, and only an ‘agreement’ between the clubs is left to be reached to confirm his departure from the Etihad Stadium.
However, the latest information from Italy has pointed towards a possible twist in the tale in relation to the Manchester City star’s future club.
As per a report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Juventus are ‘following the situation’ and ‘awaiting new developments’ around Gabriel Jesus’ future.
Further details reveal that the Serie A heavyweights’ chase for the three-time Premier League champion is on ‘standby’, since ‘no step’ has been taken by the club to contact the player’s representatives or Manchester City yet.
In addition, the report also mentions how Gabriel Jesus has been on the ‘radar’ of several Juventus managers over the years, which makes their interest in the former Palmeiras man ‘no surprise’ with the upcoming summer in mind.
It is also stated that the Brazilian international’s recent hot steak in front of goal has meant his future is considered to be a ‘puzzle’, as he looks in the form of his life ever since the exit rumours have started doing the rounds.
While only time will tell whether Gabriel Jesus picks Arsenal or Juventus as his next destination of choice, a departure from Manchester City looks likely as the club looks set to increase the competition for places with the planned arrival of Erling Haaland next season.
