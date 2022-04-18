Skip to main content

From Italy: Manchester City Have 'Opened Talks' With Jorge Mendes to Sign Serie A Winger

Manchester City are understood to be 'really interested' in signing AC Milan's Rafael Leao and have 'opened talks' with the player's agent, Jorge Mendes.

It is safe to say that no club in world football has a more diverse profile of wingers at its disposal than Manchester City.

While the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Cole Palmer are classic left-footed inverted widemen, Raheem Sterling is the modern-day winger renowned for his incredible positioning and eye for goal.

On the other hand, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden are talents that naturally fit the bill of attacking midfielders, and utilize their creativity to full effect when deployed on the flank.

And last but certainly not the least, Gabriel Jesus is a cut above the rest in terms of his tireless work rate, which makes him a go-to option for Pep Guardiola in big games that demand constant pressing.

However, it seems as if the Premier League champions are on the lookout for yet another wide player that can add something special to their ranks.

As per the latest information provided by journalist Nicola Schira, Manchester City are said to be ‘really interested’ in signing AC Milan winger, Rafael Leao.

Additionally, it has been mentioned that the Sky Blues have ‘opened talks’ with his agent Jorge Mendes, but the Italian giants would be unwilling to sell him for a fee lesser than €70 million.

With the Portuguese forward's current deal set to expire in 2024, it is stated that the Serie A club have ‘offered’ a contract extension to their talisman till 2026, with an ‘increase’ in salary also promised to the gifted forward.

This is not the first time that City’s interest in the 22-year-old has been claimed, with a report previously stating that Pep Guardiola has ‘fallen in love’ with Leao as a player.

In addition, clubs such as Arsenal and Newcastle United have also been reported to be in competition with the Premier League leaders for the youngster’s signature next summer.

Whether or not City sign Leao, they are unlikely to pursue their interest before a deal for striker target Erling Haaland is wrapped up next season.

