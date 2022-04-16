From Italy: Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola An 'Admirer' of Inter Star Defender

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni is claimed to be 'highly appreciated' by Manchester City, and has an 'admirer above all' in Pep Guardiola, according to a recent report from Italy.

Manchester City’s successful attempt at keeping an Atletico Madrid side at bay away from home in their latest 0-0 draw may well have been the outstanding defensive display by any team all season.

John Stones became the first English centre-back to be awarded the UEFA Player of the Match award in the second-leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, while Aymeric Laporte followed up his masterclass against Liverpool with yet another fine display against the Spanish side.

Add to that Nathan Ake’s incredible cameo from the bench in restricting the hosts’ attacking onslaught and one could very easily run out of superlatives to describe the magnificence of the Sky Blues’ centre-back options.

With Ruben Dias’ name not even mentioned as of yet, due to his spell away from the squad through injury, this is proof of how the Premier League champions may arguably have the best collection of central defenders in Europe.

However, this has not stopped Manchester City from being linked with signing one of the premier defenders in world football next summer.

With the Serie A champions understood to be considering a move for Torino defender Gleison Bremer, it has been mentioned that they may have to let go of the Italian international to finance a transfer for the Brazilian sensation next season.

Bastoni’s performances in the Champions League have especially turned heads, with the elegant central defender shining across both legs against Liverpool in the last-16.

While there is no denying his quality, the ever-reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has emphasised that Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City to sign Erling Haaland ‘at all costs’ - which implies that targets in other positions will only be pursued once the Borussia Dortmund star arrives at the Etihad Stadium.

