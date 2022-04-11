Skip to main content

From Italy: Manchester City Present €295M Financial Package to Erling Haaland

According to a report from Italy, Manchester City have already presented Erling Haaland a mega-money offer to join the Premier League champions.

Whilst Manchester City chase a historic treble, their reported pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland has been put on the back burner. 

A flurry of reports earlier last month suggested the Blues were now the frontrunners for the Norway international's signature, with the nearest challengers Real Madrid focussing all their efforts on Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

City have been in desperate need of a clinical number nine since Sergio Agüero's departure from the club last summer. 

Only on Sunday, during a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, it was highlighted that a striker of Haaland's ilk would have finished off at least one of the guilt edge chances City created.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After the British-record transfer of Jack Grealish, the Blues focussed all their efforts on signing Harry Kane last summer, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy continued to block any approaches for his star man.

imago1010793845h

Now, Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio has given his input on the Haaland saga, claiming City have made an offer worth €295 million over a five-year contract.

imago1010793553h

It is also important to note that DiMarzio believes the reigning Premier League champions have included a €75 million release clause in their offer, if Haaland were to want to look for a new challenge further down the line.

imago1010658150h

The report also points out that Spanish giants Real Madrid have also made an offer to Haaland, but have yet to convince the striker of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Whether that means the 21-year-old is tempted by the prospect of moving to England remains to be seen. However, working under Pep Guardiola has been previously reported as a massive draw.

Haaland has recently returned from injury and is looking to recapture the goalscoring form that propelled him to stardom. In his first 80 Borussia Dortmund appearances, he scored a staggering 80 goals.

It is obvious that signing such a prolific forward would bring huge benefits to Guardiola's team, despite the recent success of the Catalan's false nine system in the Premier League and Champions League.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011028702h
News

UEFA Order Partial Closure of Atletico Madrid Stadium for Manchester City Clash Following Incidents in Champions League First-Leg

By Freddie Pye1 hour ago
imago1010186364h
News

Manchester City Handed Major Injury Boost as Ruben Dias Returns to Training

By Harry Siddall2 hours ago
imago1011236622h
News

Kevin De Bruyne Believes Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool Was Not The Correct Scoreline Based on the Performance

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011236621h
News

Pep Guardiola Admits to Great Respect for Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Following Etihad Battle

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
KDB goal vs Liverpool Home
News

Fernandinho Warns Manchester City and Liverpool Could Dominate Premier League For 'MANY Seasons To Come'

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
imago1011220579h
News

Pep Guardiola Explains Why Gabriel Jesus DESERVES to Play A LOT for Manchester City

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
imago1011236640h
News

Pep Guardiola Insists Liverpool Are A 'Joy to Watch' Following Thrilling 2-2 Draw With Manchester City

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago
imago1010627728h
Match Coverage

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City (Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Freddie Pye5 hours ago