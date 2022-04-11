From Italy: Manchester City Present €295M Financial Package to Erling Haaland

According to a report from Italy, Manchester City have already presented Erling Haaland a mega-money offer to join the Premier League champions.

Whilst Manchester City chase a historic treble, their reported pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland has been put on the back burner.

A flurry of reports earlier last month suggested the Blues were now the frontrunners for the Norway international's signature, with the nearest challengers Real Madrid focussing all their efforts on Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

City have been in desperate need of a clinical number nine since Sergio Agüero's departure from the club last summer.

Only on Sunday, during a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, it was highlighted that a striker of Haaland's ilk would have finished off at least one of the guilt edge chances City created.

After the British-record transfer of Jack Grealish, the Blues focussed all their efforts on signing Harry Kane last summer, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy continued to block any approaches for his star man.

Now, Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio has given his input on the Haaland saga, claiming City have made an offer worth €295 million over a five-year contract. It is also important to note that DiMarzio believes the reigning Premier League champions have included a €75 million release clause in their offer, if Haaland were to want to look for a new challenge further down the line.

The report also points out that Spanish giants Real Madrid have also made an offer to Haaland, but have yet to convince the striker of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.



Whether that means the 21-year-old is tempted by the prospect of moving to England remains to be seen. However, working under Pep Guardiola has been previously reported as a massive draw.

Haaland has recently returned from injury and is looking to recapture the goalscoring form that propelled him to stardom. In his first 80 Borussia Dortmund appearances, he scored a staggering 80 goals.

It is obvious that signing such a prolific forward would bring huge benefits to Guardiola's team, despite the recent success of the Catalan's false nine system in the Premier League and Champions League.

