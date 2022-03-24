From Italy: Manchester City Star 'Willing to Change Clubs' With Juventus Interested in €30 Million Deal

According to report from Italy, Gabriel Jesus is 'willing to change clubs' this summer, with Juventus interested in a deal for around €30 million.

With rumours continuing to swirl surrounding Manchester City's interest in Erling Haaland, the future of some of the club's star forwards have been thrown into major doubt.

Raheem Sterling's contract expires next summer, and the club are yet to agree on an extension with the England international. It is a similar scenario with Riyad Mahrez, but the Algerian is City's top scorer this season and in some flying form.

One situation that is still completely up in the air is that of Brazilian forward, Gabriel Jesus.

The 24-year-old - despite having such a promising start to the campaign - has found minutes hard to come by as of late. The signing of Jack Grealish and his slight positional change has made competition for places that little bit tougher.

Jesus has not scored a Premier League goal since September and looks more on the fringes of the squad than ever.

IMAGO / PA Images This may be the reason reports of a move away from the Etihad Stadium have started to rear their head once more. IMAGO / Sportimage According to TuttoJuve.com, as relayed and translated by Sport Witness, Gabriel Jesus is in the sights of Juventus for the summer transfer window.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images The striker ‘may be willing to change’ clubs in order to gain more minutes on the field, but the Serie A giants are only willing to show interest if the fee is ‘not higher than €30 million’.



With Jesus' current City contract set to expire in 2023, there is no doubting the Old Lady will be looking at getting a cut price for the forward. Still only a youngster, they even have time to wait an extra year and secure his signing on a free transfer.

Juventus were interested in Jesus last summer when they sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United. However, the reportedly imminent departure of Paulo Dybala may intensify their efforts to sign the number nine.

Signing for the Blues from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras, Jesus has shown moments of brilliance and scored some big goals, but for one reason or the other, his long-term future has never really become settled in Manchester.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube