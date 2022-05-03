From Italy: Manchester City WANT to Sign AC Milan Forward Rafael Leao

A recent report from Italy has revealed that Manchester City 'want' to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, who is in the midst of fresh contract talks at the San Siro.

With Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling’s respective contracts set to run out in the summer of 2023, claims from several quarters have suggested that Manchester City are on the look-out for a brand new winger

As a result, names such as Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen have previously been speculated with a switch to the Etihad Stadium ahead of next season.

However, the latest information from Italy has revealed that City officials are considering the prospect of bringing in one of the Serie A’s most in-form wide players to bolster their incredible attacking arsenal in the coming campaign.

Mendes is also said to have ‘warned’ AC Milan chiefs, Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara about an offer from none other than Manchester City, who are claimed to have shown an ‘interest’ in the 22-year old, as Pep Guardiola is stated to be a ‘fan’ of the versatile forward.

It is worth mentioning that the report emphasises that as things stand, the current Serie A league leaders have not put Leao up for sale, but are considered to be open to changing their stance if offers in excess of €70 million is proposed.

With the uncertain contract situations of Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling at Manchester City, and Rafael Leao turning heads with his displays throughout the season, it is well worth keeping an eye out for this potential transfer next season.

