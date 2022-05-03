Skip to main content

From Italy: Manchester City WANT to Sign AC Milan Forward Rafael Leao

A recent report from Italy has revealed that Manchester City 'want' to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, who is in the midst of fresh contract talks at the San Siro.

With Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling’s respective contracts set to run out in the summer of 2023, claims from several quarters have suggested that Manchester City are on the look-out for a brand new winger

As a result, names such as Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen have previously been speculated with a switch to the Etihad Stadium ahead of next season.

However, the latest information from Italy has revealed that City officials are considering the prospect of bringing in one of the Serie A’s most in-form wide players to bolster their incredible attacking arsenal in the coming campaign.

imago1011734926h

As per a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City ‘want’ to sign AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, as they plan to convince the Italian giants to reach an agreement for the in-demand winger.

imago1011375185h

Further details suggest that Stefano Pioli's side are in ‘constant contact’ with the player’s representatives to ensure that he extends his current deal - that expires in the summer of 2024 - until 2026.

In addition, it has also been stated that while a €4.5 million annual salary is the latest offer on the table to persuade the the Portuguese international to commit his future, agent Jorge Mendes has been pushing his client’s desire for a ‘higher salary’.

imago1011375213h

Mendes is also said to have ‘warned’ AC Milan chiefs, Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara about an offer from none other than Manchester City, who are claimed to have shown an ‘interest’ in the 22-year old, as Pep Guardiola is stated to be a ‘fan’ of the versatile forward.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is worth mentioning that the report emphasises that as things stand, the current Serie A league leaders have not put Leao up for sale, but are considered to be open to changing their stance if offers in excess of €70 million is proposed.

With the uncertain contract situations of Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling at Manchester City, and Rafael Leao turning heads with his displays throughout the season, it is well worth keeping an eye out for this potential transfer next season.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011693483h
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland to Manchester City Now VERY CLOSE Following Agreed Terms With Representatives

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1011600639h
Match Coverage

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City (Champions League Semi-Final Second-Leg): TV Channel, Live Stream, Kick-Off Time

By Freddie Pye1 hour ago
imago1011668568h
News

"He Can Play In All Five Positions" - Pep Guardiola Singles Out Manchester City Star For Unique Versatility

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1010662125h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: Real Madrid vs Manchester City (Champions League Semi-Final Second-Leg)

By City Xtra4 hours ago
imago1011447645h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Emerge As New Suitor for France International Midfielder

By Srinivas Sadhanand12 hours ago
Mount 3
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Closely Monitoring Chelsea Star's Contract Situation Amid Uncertainty Over New Club Ownership

By Srinivas Sadhanand12 hours ago
imago1011606242h
News

Pep Guardiola Admits Idea of Moving to 'Maldives League' if Unsatisfied by Premier League Schedule

By Srinivas Sadhanand13 hours ago
Mahrez x Rodri x JG vs United Away
News

Manchester City Star Makes Hilarious Twitter Verification Plea to Elon Musk

By Vayam Lahoti14 hours ago