From Italy: Pep Guardiola 'a Fan' of Napoli Midfielder With Contract Expiring in 18 Months

A new report from Italy has reignited rumours linking Manchester City, and specifically Pep Guardiola, with an interest in Napoli's Spanish midfielder, Fabian Ruiz.

Fabian Ruiz has been a player of interest for Manchester City for a number of years now, with several reports - usually emanating from Italy - linking the Premier League club with some level of interest in the player.

The Napoli man has impressed in his four seasons at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, and as a direct result of such form, the Spain international has been on the radar of a handful of top clubs around Europe.

Back in 2019, there was an understanding in some quarters that the Etihad club had initiated talks with the 25-year-old over a potential transfer, however any deal on offer was not completed and Ruiz remained on the books of Napoli.

IMAGO / sportphoto24 Fabian Ruiz celebrating a goal for Napoli IMAGO / sportphoto24 Fabian Ruiz in action for Napoli

Despite that, Manchester City have seemingly not lost their interest in the midfielder.

According to Corriere dello Sport's Antonio Giordano, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Fabian Ruiz will not sign an extension at Napoli when his deal expires in the summer of 2023 and is keen on leaving the Italian club in the coming summer.

In the same report, Giordano claims that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is 'a fan' of Ruiz.

“These are Fabian (Ruiz’s) last two months at Napoli. In two months, an auction will be triggered around the Spaniard, it is inevitable."

"In April, he will be 26 years old. In a year, his [contract] will expire and there seems to be no possibility of renewal,” Giordano said.

With Fernandinho's career at the Etihad Stadium winding down, defensive midfield has been a position of interest for the club's hierarchy - and while Ruiz is not a like-for-like replacement, he could become a key asset for Pep Guardiola in the middle.

