From Italy: Pep Guardiola Demands Signing of Serie A Star Amid Contract Talks With Current Side - Liverpool and Tottenham Also Mentioned

Manchester City are eyeing a move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in the summer as they look to add firepower to their attack, according to a new report from Italy.

The Premier League champions have been linked with a plethora of top attackers since Sergio Aguero's switch to Barcelona last summer, which left the first-team squad without the services of a natural striker.

Despite their failure in plotting a mega swoop for Tottenham forward Harry Kane last summer, Pep Guardiola's side are in pole position to claim their fourth Premier League title in five seasons under the Catalan boss.

Though River Plate's Julian Alvarez is reportedly expected to complete his move to Manchester City in the coming days before returning to his boyhood side on loan, the Sky Blues are still expected to attempt to add the likes of Erling Haaland or Harry Kane to their ranks in the summer.

According to a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, whose information has been translated and relayed by Football Italia, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has demanded the signing of Juventus star Paulo Dybala, whose contract in Turin expires at the end of the campaign.

The report mentions that Juventus, who offered a €10 million-per-year contract to the Argentina international when there was doubts rising that the 28-year-old may leave on a free transfer in the summer, will change the terms of their contract renewal offer in their meeting with Dybala in February.

This could reportedly see Manchester City swoop with a €10 million-per-year contract offer of their own, though the Premier League leaders will face competition from the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham in the race to sign Dybala.

Dybala's profile as a forward could make him the perfect player to lead the line for Pep Guardiola in the false-nine system that has worked wonders for the Premier League champions in the absence of a recognised striker since the start of 2021.

Manchester City's financial muscle could give them an upper hand in the chase for the Juventus attacker's services, though it remains to be seen whether their interest in Erling Haaland and Harry Kane could see them look past Dybala in the summer.

