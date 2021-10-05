From Norway: Man City ‘Planning Meetings’ With Erling Haaland’s Agent Mino Raiola - Club ‘Ready to Sign’ Dortmund Star

Manchester City are prepared to land star striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer, according to reports in Norway.

Despite having a wealth of talent in midfield, the Premier League champions are seeking to compete on all fronts without a recognised striker in their ranks following Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona in the summer.

Following their failed pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane, City could still be in the market for a striker in the January transfer window, or decide to hold out until next summer to acquire a world-class centre-forward.

Erling Haaland, 21, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Signal Iduna Park over the past year, with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid all vesting their interest in the Leeds-born star.

As per the information of Andreas Korssund, City are 'ready' to sign the former Red Bull Salzburg man next summer, when the £68 million release clause in his contract kicks in.

Moreover, the source has noted that the Manchester side are 'planning meetings' with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola in January, with the Sky Blues in the hunt for a top striker following their unsuccessful bid to sign Kane.

Haaland, who existing contract at Dortmund expires in 2024, has proved his status as one of the best and most clinical finishers across Europe in recent seasons.

The young striker has netted 68 times in 67 appearances across all competitions since his switch to Dortmund in 2020.

While City have also been linked with a swoop for Fiorentina and Serbia forward Dušan Vlahović in recent months, Haaland could prove to be a sensational acquisition should the Etihad hierachy manage to win the race for his signature.

A host of elite sides across Europe will be involved in a tussle to land Haaland next summer, and it remains to be seen where the Norwegian's future lies as he is eyed by top clubs across England, France, Germany and Spain.

