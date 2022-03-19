From Portugal: Benfica Forward 'Dreaming' of Manchester City Transfer Amid €80M Release Clause Links

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is dreaming of a summer move to an elite European club such as Atletico Madrid or Manchester City, according to reports from Portugal.

Manchester City are in the market for a striker after failing to close to a deal for Tottenham forward Harry Kane last summer, as the Premier League champions hunt for a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero, who left for Barcelona on a free transfer in June.

As per reports over the past few weeks, the league leaders are in pole position to secure the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund when the Norwegian's release clause - reported to be worth £63 million - gets activated in the summer amid interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak and Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix have been linked as potential alternatives to Haaland, while recent reports in Germany have suggested that Manchester City retain an interest in Harry Kane, who will turn 29 in July.

Nunez has been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium since 2020 and Benfica could cash in on their star forward should a good offer be presented in the summer ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

However, following the signing of River Plate academy graduate Julian Alvarez and a potential coup for Erling Haaland, it remains unlikely that Manchester City will show an interest in signing Nunez, whose existing contract at Benfica is set to expire in 2025.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra