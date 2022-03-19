From Portugal: Benfica Forward 'Dreaming' of Manchester City Transfer Amid €80M Release Clause Links
Manchester City are in the market for a striker after failing to close to a deal for Tottenham forward Harry Kane last summer, as the Premier League champions hunt for a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero, who left for Barcelona on a free transfer in June.
As per reports over the past few weeks, the league leaders are in pole position to secure the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund when the Norwegian's release clause - reported to be worth £63 million - gets activated in the summer amid interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak and Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix have been linked as potential alternatives to Haaland, while recent reports in Germany have suggested that Manchester City retain an interest in Harry Kane, who will turn 29 in July.
According to a report by Portuguese newspaper Record, Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is 'dreaming' of a sensational switch to one of Europe's top clubs - such as Atletico Madrid or Manchester City - in the summer after having established himself as one of the most exciting forwards across the continent.
The 22-year-old, who has netted 26 times for Benfica across all competitions this season, could be available for €80 million at the end of the season and despite having attracted interest from a series of clubs, the Uruguayan has his own preferences when it comes to a potential next destination past the summer.
It has been claimed that Nunez received approached from several 'less important' Premier League clubs in the January transfer window and is hoping to seal a move to a big side such as Manchester City after having changed agents this season, as per Sport Witness.
Nunez has been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium since 2020 and Benfica could cash in on their star forward should a good offer be presented in the summer ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.
Read More
However, following the signing of River Plate academy graduate Julian Alvarez and a potential coup for Erling Haaland, it remains unlikely that Manchester City will show an interest in signing Nunez, whose existing contract at Benfica is set to expire in 2025.
You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra