Skip to main content

From Portugal: Manchester City Advance in €40 Million Deal to Sign Sporting CP Midfielder

New reports from Portugal have now stated that Manchester City are leading the race to sign €40 million-rated Sporting CP midfielder, Matheus Nunes ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

In April, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano had revealed that Manchester City would be signing ‘at least one’ midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Italian journalist went on to further reveal that listing among City's midfield shortlist are names such as Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, and Sporting CP’s Matheus Nunes - who Pep Guardiola has previously described as ‘one of the best players in the world.’

As per the latest information from Portugal, it has been revealed that Manchester City are now eyeing the addition of the 23-year old as their brand new midfield signing ahead of next season.

imago1010842691h

This is according to the latest information from Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, who report that Manchester City are leading the race to sign Matheus Nunes, with the English giants waiting for the Primeira Liga season to end in order to ‘advance’ in a deal priced at €40 million.

imago1011391037h

Additionally, it has been reported that the Portuguese talent has ‘already convinced’ Pep Guardiola as Manchester City’s latest midfield recruit, and Sporting’s 4-0 win against Santa Clara on Saturday is said to be his ‘last’ game for Ruben Amorim’s side.

The newspaper also states that the ‘good relationship’ between both clubs in question has meant Manchester City will be handed a ‘preference’ among interested parties in Nunes’ signature.’

imago1010807245h

Interestingly, it has been revealed that Sporting are ‘quite interested’ in the transfer as well, as they are eyeing a similar situation with the Nunes sale that occurred as a part of Nuno Mendes’ deal, whose loan move to PSG benefited the club as they acquired the services of Pablo Sarabia on a temporary basis.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Portuguese newspaper A Bola also backed up these claims by reporting that Manchester City are at the ‘top of the list’ of clubs that could land the gifted Portuguese midfielder, who will only depart the Lisbon-based side for a team that will ‘fight’ for ‘domestic and European titles’.

With Fernandinho’s expected departure from the Etihad Stadium next summer and uncertainty surrounding Ilkay Gundogan’s future - whose deal is set to expire in 2023 - the addition of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City’s midfield department would certainly be a welcome one.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011945121h
Transfer Rumours

Raheem Sterling Ready to Join La Liga Giants Next Season

By Srinivas Sadhanand34 minutes ago
imago1011726515h
News

Jude Bellingham Reveals Erling Haaland Has Completed 'Dream' Move in Making Manchester City Switch

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1012038308h
News

Pep Guardiola Congratulates Manchester City on the Signing of Erling Haaland

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1001726215h
News

Manchester City Legend Reveals Desire to Return to the Club During Reunion Event

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1006791536h
Transfer Rumours

Premier League Club Weigh Up Loan Move For Manchester City Striker

By Harry Winters2 hours ago
imago1012048307h
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano Shares Key Update On Gabriel Jesus' Manchester City Future

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
KDB vs WHU Away
News

Manchester City Players 'Unhappy' With PFA as Player of the Year Voting Closes Early

By Nathan Allen9 hours ago
Grealish vs WHU Away 1
News

Jack Grealish Reveals Manchester City 'KNEW West Ham Would Sit and Counter' After Premier League Draw

By Vayam Lahoti14 hours ago