From Portugal: Manchester City Advance in €40 Million Deal to Sign Sporting CP Midfielder
In April, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano had revealed that Manchester City would be signing ‘at least one’ midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window.
The Italian journalist went on to further reveal that listing among City's midfield shortlist are names such as Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, and Sporting CP’s Matheus Nunes - who Pep Guardiola has previously described as ‘one of the best players in the world.’
As per the latest information from Portugal, it has been revealed that Manchester City are now eyeing the addition of the 23-year old as their brand new midfield signing ahead of next season.
This is according to the latest information from Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, who report that Manchester City are leading the race to sign Matheus Nunes, with the English giants waiting for the Primeira Liga season to end in order to ‘advance’ in a deal priced at €40 million.
Additionally, it has been reported that the Portuguese talent has ‘already convinced’ Pep Guardiola as Manchester City’s latest midfield recruit, and Sporting’s 4-0 win against Santa Clara on Saturday is said to be his ‘last’ game for Ruben Amorim’s side.
The newspaper also states that the ‘good relationship’ between both clubs in question has meant Manchester City will be handed a ‘preference’ among interested parties in Nunes’ signature.’
Interestingly, it has been revealed that Sporting are ‘quite interested’ in the transfer as well, as they are eyeing a similar situation with the Nunes sale that occurred as a part of Nuno Mendes’ deal, whose loan move to PSG benefited the club as they acquired the services of Pablo Sarabia on a temporary basis.
As translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Portuguese newspaper A Bola also backed up these claims by reporting that Manchester City are at the ‘top of the list’ of clubs that could land the gifted Portuguese midfielder, who will only depart the Lisbon-based side for a team that will ‘fight’ for ‘domestic and European titles’.
With Fernandinho’s expected departure from the Etihad Stadium next summer and uncertainty surrounding Ilkay Gundogan’s future - whose deal is set to expire in 2023 - the addition of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City’s midfield department would certainly be a welcome one.
