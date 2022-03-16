From Portugal: Manchester City and Sporting Officials 'Informally' Discuss Midfielder at Meeting

A recent report has claimed that club officials from both Manchester City and Sporting CP had a conversation about one highly-rated midfielder, during a meeting at a city centre restaurant last week.

Matheus Nunes became a hot topic of conversation amongst football fans across the globe in recent weeks, after Pep Guardiola described the midfielder as 'one of the best players in the world’ when speaking after the Champions League round of 16 first-leg in Portugal last month.

The Catalan manager's seal of approval has previously been reported as a potential reason that could hike up the number of suitors for the Portuguese international’s signature in the coming summer transfer window.

A recent claim from Portugal has now stated that a switch to the Etihad Stadium for Matheus Nunes is well within the realms of possibility for the 23-year old ahead of the start of next season.

It has also been reported that a €60 million release clause would be required to be met in order to prise away Nunes from Sporting in the summer. However, the Portuguese giants have been deemed as ‘flexible’ on the fee, as they would be open to receiving a part of the sum as potential bonus payments.

Record state that while the deal can still be considered in the ‘early stages’ before any move can be finalised, the ‘doors are open’ for a possible summer switch to the Premier League champions for the midfielder.

While Pep Guardiola is certainly a fan of Matheus Nunes’ talent, it is highly likely that Manchester City will only pursue any other signatures after wrapping up a deal for Erling Haaland - who is undoubtedly their top priority next summer.

