From Portugal: Manchester City Scouts Receive 'Absolutely Satisfactory' Reports on Summer Transfer Target

A new report from Portugal has claimed that Manchester City officials went to Lisbon to watch central midfield target Matheus Nunes in action for Sporting in their latest encounter against Benfica.

Ever since Pep Guardiola described Matheus Nunes as ‘one of the best players in the world’, the rumour mill - particularly from the part of Portuguese press - went into overdrive about a potential move for the Sporting CP midfielder to Manchester City.

The legendary coach was not the only figure within the Manchester City camp to be impressed by the 23-year old, as Bernardo Silva was reported to have approached his fellow countryman for a shirt swap, which the Sporting talisman eventually declined as he had ‘promised’ his jersey to someone else.

In addition, it was claimed that club officials from both sides had an ‘informal’ discussion about the player during a lunch meeting at ‘Tast Catala’ - a Catalan Manchester city centre restaurant part-owned by Pep Guardiola himself.

The latest information from Portugal has now revealed that the Premier League champions have taken yet another step to discover if the Portuguese international fits the bill of a potential summer signing.

Additionally, it has been claimed that Manchester City are ‘perfectly informed’ about Matheus Nunes’ price tag, with the Primeira Liga champions set to let their prized asset depart for a minimum fee of €40 million.

The report has also emphasised that the former Estoril man will only leave Sporting for a club with ‘big aspirations’, such as winning major European titles - which is of course an aspect of the game that can be offered by Manchester City.

Considering Manchester City fit Matheus Nunes’ description and the ever-reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano stated that they will sign ‘at least one’ midfielder this summer, there may be more than what meets the eye with the club’s links to the gifted technician.

