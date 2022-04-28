From Portugal: Manchester City Top of European Forward's Destination Wishlist - Jorge Mendes Factor Revealed Ahead of Potential Summer Exit

Benfica forward Darwin Nunez is highly keen on a summer move to the Etihad Stadium and is hoping super agent Jorge Mendes can engineer a switch to Manchester City, according to a new report from Portugal.

The upcoming transfer window is likely to see Manchester City add a world-class striker to their ranks following Sergio Aguero's departure last summer as well as the club's failed pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane despite their strong interest in signing the England international.

There has been belief amongst some quarters that the Premier League champions will look to sign a midfielder once they get a natural striker through the door, but it has been revealed previously by sources close to the club that City's pursuit of a midfielder will not supersede their desire to sign a forward.

IMAGO / Hartenfelser Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has been heavily linked with a sensational switch to Manchester in recent months, with the 21-year-old Norwegian having attracted interest from a host of elite European clubs since the start of the campaign. IMAGO / NurPhoto However, Manchester City have been keeping tabs on other names should they fail to close a deal for Erling Haaland, who was thought to be keen on a move to Real Madrid, who in turn are believed to be prioritising a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe. IMAGO / NurPhoto Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has been thought to be keen on moving to one of the best sides in Europe to compete for major trophies, with reports having mentioned a figure greater than €80 million that will have to be met should a club wish to secure the 22-year-old's signature this summer.

According to a new report by Portuguese newspaper Record, Nunez has placed Manchester City at the top of his wishlist for a summer transfer, though it remains to be seen if the current Premier League champions make a serious approach for the Uruguayan.

It has further been claimed that Nunez is hopeful of his agent Jorge Mendes brokering a move to the Etihad Stadium for the forward, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

Whilst City will be welcoming Julian Alvarez from River Plate at some point in the summer, potential departures for any of Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling or Riyad Mahrez could tempt the Blues in bolstering their attack further by signing one of Europe's top emerging strikers.

However, it remains to be seen if there is any substance to the claims from Portugal as Manchester City close in on the signing of Erling Haaland on Portugal, with reports over the last week hinting at a likely exit for Gabriel Jesus amid interest from Arsenal and Juventus.

