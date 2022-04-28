Skip to main content

From Portugal: Manchester City Top of European Forward's Destination Wishlist - Jorge Mendes Factor Revealed Ahead of Potential Summer Exit

Benfica forward Darwin Nunez is highly keen on a summer move to the Etihad Stadium and is hoping super agent Jorge Mendes can engineer a switch to Manchester City, according to a new report from Portugal.

The upcoming transfer window is likely to see Manchester City add a world-class striker to their ranks following Sergio Aguero's departure last summer as well as the club's failed pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane despite their strong interest in signing the England international.

There has been belief amongst some quarters that the Premier League champions will look to sign a midfielder once they get a natural striker through the door, but it has been revealed previously by sources close to the club that City's pursuit of a midfielder will not supersede their desire to sign a forward.

Haaland New

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has been heavily linked with a sensational switch to Manchester in recent months, with the 21-year-old Norwegian having attracted interest from a host of elite European clubs since the start of the campaign.

Nunez 3

However, Manchester City have been keeping tabs on other names should they fail to close a deal for Erling Haaland, who was thought to be keen on a move to Real Madrid, who in turn are believed to be prioritising a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

Nunez 4

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has been thought to be keen on moving to one of the best sides in Europe to compete for major trophies, with reports having mentioned a figure greater than €80 million that will have to be met should a club wish to secure the 22-year-old's signature this summer.

According to a new report by Portuguese newspaper Record, Nunez has placed Manchester City at the top of his wishlist for a summer transfer, though it remains to be seen if the current Premier League champions make a serious approach for the Uruguayan.

It has further been claimed that Nunez is hopeful of his agent Jorge Mendes brokering a move to the Etihad Stadium for the forward, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Whilst City will be welcoming Julian Alvarez from River Plate at some point in the summer, potential departures for any of Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling or Riyad Mahrez could tempt the Blues in bolstering their attack further by signing one of Europe's top emerging strikers.

However, it remains to be seen if there is any substance to the claims from Portugal as Manchester City close in on the signing of Erling Haaland on Portugal, with reports over the last week hinting at a likely exit for Gabriel Jesus amid interest from Arsenal and Juventus.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011186824h
Transfer Rumours

Young Manchester City Goalkeeper Linked With Loan Move to Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht

By Harry Siddall2 hours ago
imago1011604037h
News

Bernardo Silva Heaps Praise on 'Important' Manchester City Star Amidst Upturn in Form

By Harry Siddall3 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus vs RMA
Transfer Rumours

Premier League Club BANS Questions Concerning Transfer Speculation With Manchester City Star

By Nathan Allen3 hours ago
imago1011606258h (1)
Transfer Rumours

Arsenal Hold Fresh Belief Over Chances of Signing Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus This Summer

By Nathan Allen4 hours ago
imago1011565750h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Interested in Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong

By Freddie Pye5 hours ago
imago1011600639h
News

'Matter of Time' Before Manchester City Star Signs New Long-Term Contract - Deal Agreed Back in October

By Harry Siddall6 hours ago
imago0045761274h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: Leeds United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By City Xtra6 hours ago
imago1011610413h
News

Key Manchester City Sponsor in 'Pole Position' to Secure Erling Haaland Deal

By Harry Siddall6 hours ago