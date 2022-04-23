From Reliable Sources: What Do We Know About Gabriel Jesus' Manchester City Future?
There has been uncertainty ongoing around Gabriel Jesus' future at the Etihad Stadium since the start of the campaign, with the Brazilian's current contract at Manchester City set to expire next summer.
Having been in and out of the squad this season, Jesus has done well when he has come in for Pep Guardiola's side but the impending arrival of Julian Alvarez from River Plate and the potential signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund have put the 25-year-old's future at City in doubt.
Jesus has made 18 direct goal contributions in 34 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League champions this season, but reports over the past week have suggested the versatile forward is set to bid farewell to Manchester City in the summer.
City Xtra bring you up to date with all reliable reports on Gabriel Jesus and a potential Manchester City exit in the summer-
Matte Moretto
The news was first broken by Matte Moretto on Friday, who reported that Manchester City have put Gabriel Jesus on sale for the summer transfer window and are ready to sanction a sale for the former Palmeiras star for the right price.
It was further mentioned that Jesus is no longer part of Pep Guardiola's plans at the Etihad Stadium, which brings up the question on whether this could be an indication for the Catalan to extend his current Manchester City deal past 2023.
Jorge Nicola
Jorge Nicola revealed later on Friday that Gabriel Jesus is in 'very advanced' talks with Arsenal and that only an agreement is to be reached with Manchester City over a switch to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.
Nicola revealed, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, that whilst City are expected to demand a small fee for the Brazilian this summer, Arsenal could wait until 2023 to sign Jesus on a free transfer when he becomes a free agent.
David Ornstein, The Athletic
The ever-reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic subsequently reported that Arsenal are exploring the possibility of signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer.
Ornstein claimed that whilst the clubs are yet to hold talks over a potential deal for Jesus, talks between the forward's representatives and Arsenal's technical director Edu have been open for months.
Lastly, it was stated that Manchester City are insistent against encouraging transfer speculation around Gabriel Jesus ahead of their Premier League and Champions League run-in.
Fabrizio Romano
Last but certainly not the least, Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Saturday that Gabriel Jesus will indeed be leaving Manchester City in the summer.
Romano reiterated that whilst there have been no direct contacts or talks between Arsenal and City, the plan for the summer has been clear at the Etihad Stadium for months.
