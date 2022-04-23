From Reliable Sources: What Do We Know About Gabriel Jesus' Manchester City Future?

A number of trusted sources have reported this week that Gabriel Jesus is set to leave Manchester City in the summer, with the Premier League champions expected to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

There has been uncertainty ongoing around Gabriel Jesus' future at the Etihad Stadium since the start of the campaign, with the Brazilian's current contract at Manchester City set to expire next summer.

Having been in and out of the squad this season, Jesus has done well when he has come in for Pep Guardiola's side but the impending arrival of Julian Alvarez from River Plate and the potential signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund have put the 25-year-old's future at City in doubt.

Jesus has made 18 direct goal contributions in 34 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League champions this season, but reports over the past week have suggested the versatile forward is set to bid farewell to Manchester City in the summer.

City Xtra bring you up to date with all reliable reports on Gabriel Jesus and a potential Manchester City exit in the summer-

Matte Moretto

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube