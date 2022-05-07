From Reliable Sources: What Do We Know About Paul Pogba to Manchester City?

A flurry of reports from sources close to Manchester City on Friday evening revealed the Premier League champions are eyeing a free transfer for Manchester United's Paul Pogba in the summer.

Manchester City are believed to be in the hunt for fresh midfield options in the upcoming transfer window, with Fernandinho leaving at the end of the season and just over a year left on Ilkay Gundogan's existing deal at the Etihad Stadium.

The Blues remain on course to life their fourth Premier League title in five seasons but once again fell short in the Champions League, as Real Madrid fought back from a two-goal aggregate deficit late on to inflict a crushing semi-final defeat on Pep Guardiola's men at the Santiago Bernabeu this week.

AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, West Ham star Declan Rice and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong have all been linked with a move to City in recent months, with City reportedly keen to bolster their midfield after securing the arrival of a striker, which is likely to be Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

However, a cluster of reports from reliable sources based in England highlighted City's interest in signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United on a free in the summer.

City Xtra round up the line from the most reliable sources and all that has been said about a potential move across town for the France international -

Mike Keegan, Sami Mokbel (The Daily Mail)

IMAGO / Sportimage The story was initially broken by Mike Keegan and Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail on Friday evening, with suggestions that Manchester City are interested in signing Paul Pogba on a free transfer this summer. It was added the early indications are that Pogba will not immediately dismiss the possibility of joining the current Premier League leaders and would consider the move as he would consider other offers he has received, with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus also interested in the 29-year-old. The report went on to state Guardiola is keen to add a versatile midfielder to his ranks next season - with Fernandinho leaving - who can operate as number six or further forward, as an eight - and Pogba is amongst several midfield targets identified by City to bring in. Whilst City have the financial muscle to broker a move for the World Cup winner, the Blues cannot formally hold talks over a potential transfer until the end of the season - which is not the case for interested parties abroad. Full report from Mike Keegan and Sami Mokbel for The Daily Mail here. Will Unwin, The Guardian IMAGO / Pro Sports Images After the breaking news, Will Unwin of The Guardian reported that Manchester City are willing to offer Pogba a four-year deal with the option of a further year, with the Manchester United academy graduate open to the move. Pogba is said to be interested in playing under Pep Guardiola, who has made his admiration for the Frenchman public in the past and believes the former Juventus man could operate in a deeper role at the Etihad Stadium. Interestingly, the report states Pogba will need to accept lower wages that he is currently on at Old Trafford should he wish to make the switch across town and head to the east side of Manchester. Full report from Will Unwin for The Guardian here. Martin Blackburn, The Sun IMAGO / PA Images The ever-reliable Martin Blackburn of The Sun reported that Manchester City have asked to be kept informed about Paul Pogba's situation in the weeks to follow, though PSG and Juventus remain his most likely destinations. It was also stated that sources at the Etihad Stadium have refused to completely rule out a swoop for the Manchester United superstar. Full report from Martin Blackburn for The Sun here. Paul Hirst and Pol Ballus, The Times

Paul Hirst and Pol Ballus of The Times reported that Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer this summer.

Whilst the Blues have not decided who their preferred candidate is, Pogba is amongst several options being considered by the Premier League champions - who are looking to sign a dynamic box-to-box midfielder.

The league leaders will start assessing their midfield shortlist - which contains 5 to 10 names - at the end of the season, and whilst there is interest in the likes of Declan Rice and Frenkie de Jong, there is a feeling within the club that Paul Pogba could prove to be a good signing.

Full report from Paul Hirst and Pol Ballus for The Times here.

Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano reported City will sign a new midfielder after hopefully closing a deal for Erling Haaland, with Paul Pogba having been discussed internally amongst officials at the Etihad Stadium.

There is nothing advanced in City's pursuit of Pogba, who is also being monitored by PSG, and the Blues remain interested in Frenkie de Jong and Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes.

Full report from Fabrizio Romano on Twitter here.

