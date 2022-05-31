From Reliable Sources: What Do We Know About Raheem Sterling's Exit From Manchester City?

A flurry of reports across Tuesday have provided further detail on the situation regarding Raheem Sterling and a potential exit from Manchester City in the coming months.

Ever since swapping Merseyside for Manchester in the summer of 2015, Raheem Sterling has been a reliable goalscorer for Manchester City and has played a major role in the club's recent success.

Under Pep Guardiola, the 27-year-old has transformed into one of the most dynamic and exciting wingers in the world. For his efforts, Raheem Sterling was awarded the Football Writers' Player of the Year in 2019, and has picked up four Premier League winners medals along the way.

However, the player and club are in a tricky situation, with only one year left on his current contract. It is on record that Raheem Sterling wants assurances of more game time before committing to a new deal - something that has not come to fruition so far.

Reports on Tuesday have been dominated by the England international's situation and what could possibly be the next steps in his already stellar career.

City Xtra rounds up the information from the most reliable sources and all that has been said about a potential exit from the club this summer!

Jack Gaughan, Daily Mail IMAGO / Pro Sports Images The ever-reliable Jack Gaughan was the first to report other clubs' interest in Raheem Sterling on Tuesday morning.

It was reported that Spanish giants Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid – along with Chelsea of the Premier League - have been name-checked as potential destinations, were the player to leave Manchester City this summer. Although, the player decided some time ago that he would not contemplate his future until after England’s Nations League fixtures in June. It is clear that Raheem Sterling wants to stay within European football's elite given his ambitions of lifting the Champions League, with Bayern Munich another side who have 'studied' his situation.

Full report from Jack Gaughan for the Daily Mail here. Paul Hirst, The Times IMAGO / Action Plus The Times have reported that Real Madrid have 'stepped up their interest' in Raheem Sterling, as the Manchester City forward continues to ponder his future at the Etihad Stadium.

With only one year left on his current deal, the forward will reconvene for more discussions after June's Nations League fixtures with England and figure out what his next move will be. Raheem Sterling knows that this decision is a big one in his career and wants assurances on regular game time; something Manchester City - according to Hirst's report - will unlikely be able to provide. If the forward ultimately decides to call time on what has been an illustrious career in East Manchester, then Real Madrid are the main party interested, with Chelsea also thought to be monitoring his situation. Bayern Munich are looking toward prioritising the signing of Liverpool's Sadio Mané, while Barcelona are said to be keen on concentrating their efforts on securing Robert Lewandowski the Allianz Arena. Full report from Paul Hirst for the Times here. Simon Stone, BBC Sport IMAGO / Sportimage Hours later, BBC Sport reported a similar batch of information.

Raheem Sterling is, once again, attracting interest from Bayern Munich and some of Spain's elite clubs. The 27-year-old knows that his spot in the England National Team for the Qatar World Cup this winter would be up for grabs if he was not a regular starter and it means this summer, he has to make a huge decision. Raheem Sterling is said to have no interest in becoming a 'bit-part' player and would look to move on if Manchester City cannot convince him that he will be a mainstay in the team next season. Full report from Simon Stone for BBC Sport here.

Fabrizio Romano and Jamie Jackson, The Guardian

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano - alongside Guardian colleague Jamie Jackson - have also reported Chelsea and Real Madrid's interest in Raheem Sterling.

The player is said to be currently representing himself and is keen to sort his future out with Manchester City this summer. If he were to decide to move on, Carlo Ancelotti is said to be interested in signing Sterling.

His ability to operate as a winger, false nine, or second striker is hugely desirable and Thomas Tuchel - who is also claimed to be interested - is aiming to address the lack of goals from his Chelsea forward line this season.

Full report from Fabrizio Romano and Jamie Jackson for the Guardian here.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube