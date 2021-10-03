October 3, 2021
From Spain: Barcelona Plot January Bid to Sign Man City Forward

Spanish journalist Oriol Domènech has claimed that FC Barcelona will try and sign Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling once the January transfer window opens.
Author:
Publish date:

Reports from Spain in recent months have already suggested that City and Barcelona held transfer talks over the summer, in which a possible deal involving Sterling was discussed.

Ansu Fati, the young Barcelona star, was said to be a target for Pep Guardiola, with an exchange deal involving Sterling allegedly offered. 

Now, Oriol Domènech says that Barcelona are preparing to reignite those talks with City in an effort to sign the England forward; however, there is no mention of how Barcelona intend to finance the deal.

READ MORE: Barcelona 'talking about' City assistant as possible Koeman successor

READ MORE: Man City 'dreaming' of signing Serie A star striker next summer

Indeed, with Barcelona's well-documented financial problems, their ability to fund a deal for Sterling seems in doubt, and would almost certainly require a player exchange.

Possible options could include Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Sergi Roberto, who have all been linked with Manchester City in the past, but the Premier League champions' interest would likely only be in Fati. 

This season, Sterling has once again found himself on the bench several times, having previously been one of the the first names on the team-sheet under Guardiola.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola offers strong defence of Raheem Sterling amid criticism

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola reveals when he'll first look at the Premier League table

That has led to questions over where his future lies as the winger enters the final two years of his contract in Manchester. 

Sterling was reportedly made available to Tottenham Hotspur as part of City's attempts to lure Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium, and there is a sense that, should Sterling fail to force his way back into Pep's plans regularly, it could well be his last season at the club.

