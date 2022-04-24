Skip to main content

From Spain: La Liga Giants Interested in Loan Swoop for Manchester City Forward Julian Alvarez

A recent report from Spain has revealed that La Liga giants Sevilla are now 'interested' in signing Julian Alvarez on loan from Manchester City in the summer.

In a recent interview with television network Telemundo, Pep Guardiola confirmed that Julian Alvarez was set to join his Manchester City side during pre-season, leaving his loan deal at River Plate early.

Additionally, the Catalan boss had initially reacted to the news about Manchester City’s latest recruit by implying that Julian Alvarez is signing for both the present and the future of the club.

With the 51-year old clearly seeming like he is keen on adding the 22-year old to his ranks from next season onwards, a surprising revelation about another European side eyeing the starlet’s signature has been disclosed.

imago1009598256h

As per a report by Spanish outlet Fichjaes.net, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Sevilla are ‘interested’ in adding Julian Alvarez to their ranks as a loan signing next summer.

imago1009598285h

It has also been stated that club director Monchi is assessing the possibility of a swap deal involving the Argentine striker.

After securing the services of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial in January, it is mentioned that the La Liga club are also targeting a ‘similar operation’ to finalise a deal for the youngster.

imago1009598325h

This is not the first instance in which a Spanish side shown interest in Alvarez’s addition, with Sam Lee of the Athletic revealing that Real Madrid tried to sign the prodigy at 13 years of age; however, the move failed to come to fruition due to a rule that prohibited the club from signing foreign players under the age of 13.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In addition, Pep Guardiola’s comments in his recent interview about how the former River Plate marksman has the ‘potential’ to play for Manchester City is an encouraging insight into just how highly he is rated by one of the greatest coaches in the history of the game.

As a result, the only circumstance in which such a loan deal takes place is if Julian Alvarez shows that he has plenty of room for improvement during pre-season for Manchester City.

imago1011443810h
