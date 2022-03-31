Skip to main content

From Spain: Manchester City Closing in on Signing of Barcelona Defender Following Contractual Stalling

A fresh report from Spain has sensationally claimed that Barcelona's talented centre-back Ronald Araujo is 'close' to Manchester City, with his current contract situation described as 'complicated' at the Camp Nou.

Boasting the best defensive record in the Premier League and only second behind Sporting CP in terms of goals conceded in Europe, the numbers simply don’t lie in suggesting that Manchester City have one of the best backlines in the world.

While there was a strong case to make for John Stones and Ruben Dias to be considered as the standout centre-back pairing in European football last season, the same could be said for the latter and Aymeric Laporte this term - proof of the outrageous strength-in-depth at the back at the Etihad Stadium.

With a defender of the calibre Nathan Ake capping off the Manchester City defensive quartet, it is clear as day that there aren’t many better backlines in the world, both from a personnel as well as statistical perspective.

However, all of these factors have not stopped the Premier League champions from being linked with yet another centre-back to be added to their enviable roster this summer.

As per a new report by Super Deporte, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is ‘close to Manchester City’.

Further details reveal that with the Uruguayan’s Camp Nou contract set to run out in 2023, talks between the youngster and the La Liga giants regarding an extension have become ‘complicated’, as the club are unwilling to fulfil the player’s requests.

Additionally, it has been mentioned that City have eyed the prospect of pairing the 23-year old with Ruben Dias, with the aim of having one of the most ‘imposing’ centre-back partnerships in the world.

Super Deporte have emphasised that Barcelona have made it ‘clear’ that if Araujo refuses to commit his future to the club, then they will be open to sanctioning his sale next season, as they are unwilling to lose him on a free transfer in 2023.

While several clubs are expected to be interested in signing the Uruguayan international, it has been reported that Manchester City seem to be the ‘solution’ at this present moment.

With Pep Guardiola pictured having dinner with Ronald Araujo’s agent as recently as February, the wheels may have already been set in motion to make the switch to Manchester City a reality in the summer.

