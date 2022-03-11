Skip to main content

From Spain: Manchester City Going Full Throttle in Erling Haaland Pursuit - Club Owners 'Determined' to Sign Borussia Dortmund Forward

Manchester City's owners are going all out in their chase of Erling Haaland's services this summer and are believed to be leading the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund superstar, according to a new report from Spain.

The Premier League leaders are widely believed to be prepared to enter the market and add a world-class striker to their ranks to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure from the club and their failed pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane last summer.

Manchester City are set to go head-to-head with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the chase for Erling Haaland at the end of the season, with the 21-year-old tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund when his £64 million release clause gets activated at the end of the campaign.

Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that the Sky Blues are topping Real Madrid's financial offer for the Norway international as things stand, though Madrid are working to try and broker moves for Haaland as well as Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming transfer window.

As per a new report by Spanish daily newspaper Mundo Deportivo, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are going all out to secure the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

It has been reiterated following a number of previous reports that key figures in Catalonia, including Barcelona president Joan Laporta, believe that the Etihad club are the frontrunners in the race to sign Haaland, who is expected to make a decision on his future within the month of March.

However, it is worth noting that while Erling Haaland remains a 'primary target' for Manchester City, the English giants are ready to explore other options should talks drag on beyond the timescale which has been indicated by the youngster's representatives at present.

On Real Madrid's stance on a potential swoop for Haaland whilst aiming to secure the signing of Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer, it has been mentioned that the La Liga giants would indeed prefer the former to stay put at Borussia Dortmund for another season before heading to Spain in 2023.

Moreover, while PSG have been credited with an interest in signing Haaland and have the financial acumen to complete a deal, a move to France is not understood to be the striker's priority as things stand, which could make it a two-horse race between Manchester City and Real Madrid for his services.

