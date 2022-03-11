From Spain: Manchester City Going Full Throttle in Erling Haaland Pursuit - Club Owners 'Determined' to Sign Borussia Dortmund Forward

Manchester City's owners are going all out in their chase of Erling Haaland's services this summer and are believed to be leading the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund superstar, according to a new report from Spain.

The Premier League leaders are widely believed to be prepared to enter the market and add a world-class striker to their ranks to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure from the club and their failed pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane last summer.

Manchester City are set to go head-to-head with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the chase for Erling Haaland at the end of the season, with the 21-year-old tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund when his £64 million release clause gets activated at the end of the campaign.

It has been reiterated following a number of previous reports that key figures in Catalonia, including Barcelona president Joan Laporta, believe that the Etihad club are the frontrunners in the race to sign Haaland, who is expected to make a decision on his future within the month of March.

Moreover, while PSG have been credited with an interest in signing Haaland and have the financial acumen to complete a deal, a move to France is not understood to be the striker's priority as things stand, which could make it a two-horse race between Manchester City and Real Madrid for his services.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube