From Spain: Manchester City 'Moderately Optimistic' About Beating Real Madrid In Erling Haaland Race

Manchester City are understood to be 'moderately optimistic' about signing Erling Haaland in the summer despite being aware of Real Madrid's strong interest in the Borussia Dortmund forward, according to reports from Spain.

Amongst a host of Europe’s elite that are keen on signing Erling Haaland this summer, it seems as if the pendulum is swinging towards either Manchester City or Real Madrid as the Norway international's next club.

It was reported recently that feelings of ‘defeatism’ and ‘pessimism’ are palpable from those at the Santiago Bernabeu after they previously looked set to wave their white flag - with Pep Guardiola’s side now widely being considered favourites to secure the arrival of the 21-year-old striker.

Haaland New

On the other hand, reports elsewhere in Spain have maintained that Haaland is still leaning towards a switch to join Carlo Ancelotti’s side, despite a barrage of reports from Spain, Germany and England since the start of the month tipping the Leeds-born star to move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

imago1010923058h

However, the latest information from Spain has revealed that despite Haaland being heavily linked with a move to the 13-time UEFA Champions League winners, Manchester City remain confident about their chances of closing a mega deal for the former Red Bull Salzburg talisman.

imago1010856643h

As per a report by Ruben Uria of Goal, the Blues are well aware of Real Madrid’s interest in completing a deal for Erling Haaland, but are still considered to be ‘moderately optimistic’ about beating the Spanish giants to the striking sensation’s signature.

Additionally, it is also claimed that the Premier League champions believe the month of April will prove key in helping them discover whether they indeed have a strong chance of pulling off the transfer for the generational talent.

It was recently disclosed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano that Real Madrid will be unable to compete with Manchester City in financial terms for Haaland's signature owing to their interest in PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It has also been stated that the striker's father and former City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland has encouraged the Borussia Dortmund superstar to head to Manchester despite the forward's reported dream of playing for Los Blancos.

While answers to the questions around Erling Haaland's future continue to remain unsolved, it is unlikely that Manchester City will surrender their chips anytime soon as the potential addition of the goalscoring machine could make them virtually invincible on paper next term.

