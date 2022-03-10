From Spain: Manchester City Set to Battle Liverpool for La Liga Centre-Back

Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly set to be in a race to sign Sevilla defender Diego Carlos in the summer, as per a report from Spain.

While Manchester City have been lauded for their free-flowing attack over the years, it is their rock-solid defence that deserves a ton of credit in making them arguably Europe’s most well-oiled footballing machine.

Boasting the best defensive record in the Premier League this season, the likes of Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Nathan Ake comprise an formidable collective of centre-backs.

However, this has not stopped the speculation around Manchester City targeting yet another central defender next season.

IMAGO / Bildbyran As per a recent report by Fichjaes, Manchester City are interested in signing Sevilla’s Diego Carlos in the summer, facing direct competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool for his signature. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire It has been further claimed that with the La Liga giants signing the Brazilian for €15 million in 2019, his stock has risen to the point where the club will quote a fee that could triple or even quadruple the initial amount. IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Emerging as one of the stand-out defenders in the Spanish top-flight, Diego Carlos’ partnership alongside Jules Kounde - a former Manchester City transfer target in the summer of 2020 - has made them one of the best centre-back pairings in the division.

While there is no denying Diego Carlos' quality, the question remains whether his signing remains any sort of priority for Manchester City officials come the summer.

With Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones rightly hailed in the elite bracket of central defenders in European football, the Sevilla centre-half could only realistically displace Nathan Ake in Manchester City’s defensive roster.

However, Nathan Ake’s versatility in being able to provide cover at both left-back and defensive midfield, whilst being seemingly content with a back-up role means the Dutch international's place is relatively untouchable when compared to the prospect of considering a move for the Brazilian defender.

As the price tag for Diego Carlos is expected to require Manchester City to dig deep within their pockets, his signing may not merit such an investment, with the club’s need for a striker in the summer in the first place.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube