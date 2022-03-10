Skip to main content

From Spain: Manchester City Set to Battle Liverpool for La Liga Centre-Back

Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly set to be in a race to sign Sevilla defender Diego Carlos in the summer, as per a report from Spain.

While Manchester City have been lauded for their free-flowing attack over the years, it is their rock-solid defence that deserves a ton of credit in making them arguably Europe’s most well-oiled footballing machine.

Boasting the best defensive record in the Premier League this season, the likes of Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Nathan Ake comprise an formidable collective of centre-backs.

However, this has not stopped the speculation around Manchester City targeting yet another central defender next season.

imago1008343596h

As per a recent report by Fichjaes, Manchester City are interested in signing Sevilla’s Diego Carlos in the summer, facing direct competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool for his signature.

imago1008808022h

It has been further claimed that with the La Liga giants signing the Brazilian for €15 million in 2019, his stock has risen to the point where the club will quote a fee that could triple or even quadruple the initial amount.

imago1008368498h

Emerging as one of the stand-out defenders in the Spanish top-flight, Diego Carlos’ partnership alongside Jules Kounde - a former Manchester City transfer target in the summer of 2020 - has made them one of the best centre-back pairings in the division.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While there is no denying Diego Carlos' quality, the question remains whether his signing remains any sort of priority for Manchester City officials come the summer.

With Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones rightly hailed in the elite bracket of central defenders in European football, the Sevilla centre-half could only realistically displace Nathan Ake in Manchester City’s defensive roster.

However, Nathan Ake’s versatility in being able to provide cover at both left-back and defensive midfield, whilst being seemingly content with a back-up role means the Dutch international's place is relatively untouchable when compared to the prospect of considering a move for the Brazilian defender.

As the price tag for Diego Carlos is expected to require Manchester City to dig deep within their pockets, his signing may not merit such an investment, with the club’s need for a striker in the summer in the first place.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010413353h
Features/Opinions

Manchester City's Derby Dominance a Decade in the Making - A Week in the City

By Joe Butterfield1 hour ago
imago1010271930h
News

Manchester City Set to Make Eight-Figure Payment to Aston Villa as part of £100 Million Jack Grealish Deal

By Adam Booker2 hours ago
Alvarez
News

Julian Alvarez Reflects on Pep Guardiola Praise Ahead of Impending Manchester City Arrival

By Vayam Lahoti3 hours ago
imago1006892744h
News

Pep Guardiola Responds to Sanctions Regarding Roman Abramovich and Chelsea

By Harry Winters4 hours ago
imago1010468609h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Left-Back Transfer Plans Could Alter Due to Ongoing Pursuit of Erling Haaland

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
imago1010475004h
News

Pep Guardiola Labels Talk of Manchester City Treble Success as Fairytales

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago
imago1008765681h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Match Officials: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By Harry Winters5 hours ago
imago1010475848h
News

"We Are The Face Of The Club" - Pep Guardiola Opens Up About Club Scrutiny Amid Chelsea Sanctions

By Harry Winters6 hours ago