From Spain: Manchester City 'Very Close' to Signing Brighton's Marc Cucurella - Deal Could Be Confirmed 'Next Week'

Manchester City are now very close to the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion left-back, Marc Cucurella, according to emerging reports from Spain on Wednesday afternoon.

In the last few weeks, Brighton & Hove Albion's Marc Cucurella has been identified as one of two primary transfer targets for Manchester City across the course of the coming few weeks, as Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen his squad for the new season.

The other name that is widely being reported as a main target for Etihad Stadium officials is Leeds United's central midfield star, Kalvin Phillips - whom Manchester City view as an ideal replacement for the outgoing Fernandinho this summer.

However, it is the former that is now seemingly closer to pulling on the Sky Blue shirt in the coming weeks, with a new report from Spain suggesting that a deal could be confirmed as early as next week.

IMAGO / PA Images This is according to the information of El Desmarque, who report on Wednesday that Manchester City are now 'very close' to completing a deal to sign Brighton's Marc Cucurella. IMAGO / Cover-Images The report boldly states that Manchester City could in fact 'confirm' the arrival of the Spanish international as early as 'next week', with the transfer fee for the former Barcelona and Getafe player being set at between £25 million or £30 million. The understanding in various other quarters is that Brighton would always seek to make a significant financial profit on Cucurella, should the player opt to move on just one season after signing for the south coast club. IMAGO / News Images

Graham Potter's side secured the services of Marc Cucurella just last summer, in a deal struck with La Liga side Getafe for a transfer fee that was reported to be in the region of £15 million.

Should a deal come to fruition, and the aforementioned information prove to be true, then Marc Cucurella would become Manchester City's third arrival of the summer transfer window, following on from successful deals for striking duo Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland.

Kalvin Phillips would then likely become Manchester City's next primary target, although a deal has been further complicated in recent weeks following Leeds United successfully booking their place in the English top-flight for next season.

