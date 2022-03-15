From Spain: Paris Saint-Germain Star Neymar Emerges as Transfer Target for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are interested in a summer transfer for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar, according to a new report from Spain this week.

Manchester City are perhaps one of the select few sides in Europe that can feel confident in believing that they are not in need of the slightest injection of creativity to their existing squad.

Listing City’s creative cavalry is an endless task in itself, as it would be a case of barely scratching the surface by just mentioning the usual suspects in Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

However, this has not quietened down any speculation around Manchester City being linked with a mega-transfer for a brand-new chief creator in the upcoming new campaign.

With a recent report in the Daily Mail claiming that the Premier League champions are now in pole position to wrap up a £100 million deal for Erling Haaland, Barcelona have set their sights on Neymar as their Plan B, in case the Norwegian opts for a switch to Manchester in the coming weeks.

The striker position has remained the number one priority for Manchester City officials over the past 12 months, and would have been fulfilled last summer had Tottenham's Daniel Levy permitted Harry Kane's request to exit the club in August.

However, that situation is nothing more than history as the 2022 summer transfer window edges ever closer, and the level of optimism surrounding City's hopes of securing Erling Haaland continues to increase.

While there is no denying that Brazilian icon Neymar remains one of the best players in the world, Manchester City are likely not to pursue his high-profile signature, as they certainly have no shortage of creative hubs at their disposal.

