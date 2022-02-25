From Spain: Real Madrid's Verdict on Manchester City Move for Erling Haaland Revealed

Real Madrid believe Manchester City are in pole position to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to a new report from Spain, which claims that the La Liga giants expect the forward to head to the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have been touted to be behind Real Madrid in the chase for Erling Haaland this summer over the course of the past few months, with the 21-year-old tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund when his £64 million release clause gets activated at the end of the campaign.

The five-time Premier League champions want to improve their ties with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola as they try and plot a move for the striker, who could take up a new challenge after having emerged as one of the finest finishers in the world since his switch to the Signal Iduna Park in 2020.

It has been widely stated over the past month that Real Madrid's desire to land Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer will make it financially difficult for the La Liga outfit to secure the arrival of Haaland in the same transfer window.

However, the Spanish side have not given up in their pursuit of Haaland and retain hopes of convincing the young forward to stay put at Dortmund for another season before heading to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2023.

As per a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Real Madrid are aware that it will prove to be a sizeable task to persuade Haaland into staying in Germany for another year.

The La Liga outfit reportedly view Manchester City as the favourites to land the Norwegian, with the Premier League champions set to 'put everything on the table' to secure the arrival of the star striker this summer.

It has further been mentioned that Real Madrid are maintaining their focus entirely on completing a deal for Kylian Mbappe, who is likely to move to Spain after having pushed for a departure from PSG last summer.

As to why Real Madrid will find it difficult to sign both Haaland and Mbappe in the same window, the report explains that ‘making two large financial outlays’ in not in the European giants' plans - which will see them pursue a move for Mbappe at the cost of potentially losing Haaland to Pep Guardiola's side.

