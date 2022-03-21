From Spain: Sources 'Close' to Manchester City Believe Real Madrid are 'Leading the Race' to Sign Erling Haaland

A report from Spain has claimed that Manchester City hold the belief that Real Madrid are currently 'leading the race' to sign Erling Haaland in the summer.

Spanish journalist Mario Cortegana sent Manchester City fans into a frenzy last night when he admitted that Erling Haaland is not going to join Real Madrid, with the Blues set to win the race to get the mega-transfer over the line.

This update added to the recent speculation around the Norwegian’s future which has put the Premier League champions in pole position to sign the most sought-after commodity in world football.

However, an insight from Spain has indicated that the Sky Blues are not as confident regarding the completion of the deal for the Leeds-born forward just yet.

Additionally, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also recently admitted that the Blues are willing to put a superior financial proposal on the table in comparison to the Spanish side in order to complete a deal for the Dortmund marksman.

With Guillem Balague of BBC Sport reporting on Thursday that Erling Haaland is set to decide his future in the next ten days, it is key to keep both eyes and ears out for the Norwegian's summer plans, amidst a wave of contrasting reports regarding his next destination.

One thing is for sure, the star striker - who boasts 80 goals in 80 Dortmund appearances - will be leaving the Bundesliga this summer, and the final decision rests with himself.

Working with Pep Guardiola will be a huge attraction for Haaland, but the lure of the Spanish giants may be too good to pass up on.

