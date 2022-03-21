Skip to main content

From Spain: Sources 'Close' to Manchester City Believe Real Madrid are 'Leading the Race' to Sign Erling Haaland

A report from Spain has claimed that Manchester City hold the belief that Real Madrid are currently 'leading the race' to sign Erling Haaland in the summer.

Spanish journalist Mario Cortegana sent Manchester City fans into a frenzy last night when he admitted that Erling Haaland is not going to join Real Madrid, with the Blues set to win the race to get the mega-transfer over the line.

This update added to the recent speculation around the Norwegian’s future which has put the Premier League champions in pole position to sign the most sought-after commodity in world football.

However, an insight from Spain has indicated that the Sky Blues are not as confident regarding the completion of the deal for the Leeds-born forward just yet.

imago1010793972h

As per the latest information provided by Mundo Deportivo, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, it is said that sources close to City hold the belief that Real Madrid are leading the charge to sign Haaland next season.

imago1010793845h

It is worth noting that this revelation is a surprise in comparison to the recent reports, considering it has been claimed that the player’s father and former City star, Alf-Inge Haaland has gone as far as to encourage his son to favour a move to Manchester instead of Madrid.

imago1010793553h

In addition, Mario Cortegana has also claimed that feelings of ‘pessimism’ and ‘defeatism’ characterized the mood within the Los Blancos camp in terms of signing the 21-year old.

Additionally, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano also recently admitted that the Blues are willing to put a superior financial proposal on the table in comparison to the Spanish side in order to complete a deal for the Dortmund marksman.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With Guillem Balague of BBC Sport reporting on Thursday that Erling Haaland is set to decide his future in the next ten days, it is key to keep both eyes and ears out for the Norwegian's summer plans, amidst a wave of contrasting reports regarding his next destination.

One thing is for sure, the star striker - who boasts 80 goals in 80 Dortmund appearances - will be leaving the Bundesliga this summer, and the final decision rests with himself.

Working with Pep Guardiola will be a huge attraction for Haaland, but the lure of the Spanish giants may be too good to pass up on. 

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Grealish x Pep Cover Soton Away
News

"He’s Just Addicted to Football!" - Jack Grealish Provides Fascinating Insight into Working With Pep Guardiola

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1006943491h
Transfer Rumours

City Football Group ‘Willing to Pay’ €3 Million to Secure Ecuadorian Starlet - Fenerbahce Also Interested

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
JG Pet Away
News

"You Could Score A Hat-Trick in One Game..." - Jack Grealish Makes Stunning Admission on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Team Selection

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago
Haaland new 3
Transfer Rumours

Growing Sense of 'Defeatism' at Real Madrid Hands Manchester City Major Boost in Erling Haaland Pursuit

By Srinivas Sadhanand7 hours ago
Grealish x Pep Cover Soton Away
News

Pep Guardiola Sends Important Message to Manchester City Squad Following FA Cup Quarter-Final Win Over Southampton

By Harry Winters7 hours ago
Jack Grealish Cover
News

Jack Grealish Credits Ex-Aston Villa Coach's Words for Dealing With Pressure of £100M Manchester City Price-Tag

By Srinivas Sadhanand8 hours ago
imago1007212661h
News

Confirmed: Every Manchester City Player Called Up for International Duty Detailed

By Freddie Pye8 hours ago
imago1010763263h
News

"We Made too Many Stupid Mistakes" - Kevin De Bruyne Delivers Honest Verdict After FA Cup Victory

By Harry Siddall20 hours ago